AP source: NJ Dem lawmaker plans to become a Republican

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top House Republicans have been told that Democratic New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew is going to switch parties and become a Republican. That’s according to a GOP official familiar with the conversations who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe confidential information. Van Drew is a freshman who has said he plans to vote against impeaching President Donald Trump. Only a small handful of Democrats are expected to oppose Trump’s impeachment in a vote expected next week, Van Drew represents a southern New Jersey congressional district that Trump carried in 2016. Van Drew has been considered one of the more vulnerable House Democrats in next November’s elections.