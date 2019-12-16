Man whose info found on Jersey shooter nabbed on gun charge

KEYPORT, N.J. (AP) — Federal authorities say a New Jersey man whose number was found in the back pocket of one of the perpetrators of last week’s fatal attack on a Jewish market has been arrested for illegally possessing a weapon. The U.S. attorney’s office said late Saturday that Ahmed A-Hady was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. A-Hady hasn’t been charged with providing any of the weapons used in Tuesday’s bloody rampage in Jersey City. It’s unclear whether A-Hady has an attorney and a message could not be left at a number listed in his name.