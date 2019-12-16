The MCSPCA Is Currently CLOSED

Due to confirmed H3N2 canine influenza, the Monmouth County SPCA is currently CLOSED to the public. All canine and feline adoptions and veterinary services through the Vogel Veterinary Clinic are suspended, although animal control services will continue to operate. All in-shelter volunteer activities are cancelled (please contact Development if you are scheduled to work an outside event). MCSPCA’s Thrift Store remains open and our Welcome Center is open for donation drop offs only. Due to the contagion period of this virus, we anticipate re-opening on January 2, 2020.

The MCSPCA has been working closely with the state and county Boards of Health, and has been working diligently to alert our community veterinary partners. All members of the public who have adopted or brought dogs in for treatment at the VVCC for the last three weeks have been notified of the presence of infection. We are happy to report that no dogs coming in to the shelter from the outside have reported any signs of illness. Still, we continue to educate the public and are monitoring things closely.

H3N2 is a highly contagious infection that can make your pet very sick, however; most cases respond well with time and supportive care. If your dog shows any of the following symptoms, please contact your veterinarian immediately and mention the potential presence of canine influenza:

– Significant appetite loss and/or lethargy

– Severe nasal discharge

– Severe, heavy coughing

Thank you for your patience during this time and especially for your support! The blankets and linens you’ve supplied are keeping our animals cozy and warm. Your monetary donations have allowed us to purchase additional antibiotics, subcutaneous fluids, pill pockets and oxygen support.

By being closed for nearly a month at our busiest time of year, the shelter faces a devastating loss in revenue. Your donations help ensure that we can carry on our mission while fighting this illness!