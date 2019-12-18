Bedridden woman killed when pickup crashes into her home

BRICK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a bedridden woman was killed when a pickup truck crashed into the side of her home in Ocean County. Brick police say the crash occurred around 9 a.m. Tuesday, as an 86-year-old driver pulled the pickup into a small shopping plaza. The driver somehow lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the side of the home, which is next to the plaza. The pickup went into the living room, where the 54-year-old woman was staying. The woman’s husband and their adult son were also in the home but were not hurt. It’s not clear if the pickup truck driver was injured.