Gov, mayor say official who called Jews ‘brutes’ should quit

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has joined Jersey City’s mayor in calling for a school board member to quit over comments she made about the shooting at a kosher market. The board member referred to Jews as “brutes.” Murphy tweeted Tuesday hours after Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said that Board of Education member Joan Terrell Paige’s comments on the social media platform from the weekend “has no place in our schools.” A message seeking comment was left with Paige. Paige’s post said that members of the black community had been threatened to sell their homes by “brutes of the jewish community.” She asked whether the attackers may have had a message to send.