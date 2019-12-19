Feds: Man whose number found on NJ shooter was selling arms

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A bail hearing for a man whose number was found in the pocket of one of the attackers in last week’s fatal shooting at a Jewish market in New Jersey was abruptly postponed Wednesday. The postponement came after prosecutors said they had evidence the man, Ahmed A-Hady, was selling firearms from his pawn shop. A-Hady had been prohibited from possessing any firearms because of a previous felony conviction. He hasn’t been charged with providing any of the weapons used in the Dec. 10 shootings by two attackers who authorities say were motivated by anti-Jewish and anti-law enforcement hatred. Four people were killed in addition to the suspects.