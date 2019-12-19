Murphy signs bill to restore voting rights to some convicts

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation restoring voting rights to convicts who are out of prison on parole or probation. The measure will restore voting rights to roughly 80,000 convicts. He also signed a bill aimed at making it easier for people convicted of lower-level crimes to clear their records. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, New Jersey would join 16 other states and the District of Columbia that bar only those convicts who are incarcerated from voting. The bill restoring voting rights goes into effect in March.