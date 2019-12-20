NJ enacts law letting immigrants without docs to get license

ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill that allows immigrants who cannot prove they’re in the country legally to get driver’s licenses. The Democrat signed the bill Thursday in Elizabeth, making New Jersey the 14th state, along with the District of Columbia, to permit immigrants without legal status to obtain a driver’s license. The legislation sets up a two-tiered driver’s license system. One license would conform to federal REAL ID requirements that include proof of legal residency. Another license would permit people without a legal status to obtain a license. Both categories of license will require individuals to submit six points of identification .