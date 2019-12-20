Wawa says data breach affected thousands over 10 months

WAWA, Pa. (AP) — The Wawa convenience store chain says a data breach may have collected debit and credit card information from thousands of customers. The Pennsylvania-based chain discovered malware on its payment processing servers last week. It believes the malware was collecting card numbers, customer names and other data as early as March 4. The breach affected all of Wawa’s 850 locations, but Wawa says it doesn’t know how many customers were affected. Wawa is notifying customers and offering free credit card monitoring to those affected. It says it isn’t aware of any unauthorized credit card use resulting from the breach.