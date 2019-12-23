Jack Broadbent – Wishing Well

Hailed as “The new master of the slide guitar” by the Montreux Jazz Festival and “The real thang” by the legendary Bootsy Collins, Jack Broadbent has spent the past few years wowing international audiences with his unique blend of virtuosic acoustic and slide guitar, and poignant folk and blues-inspired vocals.

Born in rural Lincolnshire, England, Jack grew up listening to artists like Radiohead, Robert Johnson, Joni Mitchell, and Davey Graham. These legends influenced Jack’s distinctive songwriting, singing, production, and performance style, giving his music a depth and heart that defies strict musical genres. Jack‘s performances exude warmth, humor, and energy that has electrified audiences worldwide.

Following a string of successful shows opening for legendary artists, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Johnny Hallyday, Robben Ford, and Tony Joe White, Jack has since headlined a string of international tours, playing sold-out shows in the US, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, and Canada.

