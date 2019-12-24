In New Jersey, a slow-motion evacuation from climate change

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is trying to get ahead of climate change with a slow-motion evacuation. In one town, some neighborhoods are projected to be underwater in coming decades as sea levels rise. People who live on the land are accepting offers from the government to buy and demolish their homes, taking them permanently out of harm’s way. The state’s buyout program aims to use the land left behind as a buffer or sponge to help absorb floodwaters. Similar programs for buyouts of flood-prone properties can be found in coastal and inland states alike.