Pentagon says New Jersey soldier killed in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A 33-year-old soldier from New Jersey has been identified as the American service member killed Monday during combat in Afghanistan. In a statement Monday night, the Pentagon identified the casualty as Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble of Washington Township. Goble was assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The Pentagon says Goble’s unit was engaged in combat operations in Kunduz Province, Afghanistan, when he suffered fatal injuries. The death raises to 20 the number of American troops killed in combat in Afghanistan this year.