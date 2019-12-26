13 more bears killed as New Jersey concludes black bear hunt

New Jersey wildlife officials say 13 bears were killed last week as the state finally concluded the second phase of its black bear hunt. The hunt initially was scheduled for six days and ended Dec. 14, with 37 bears being culled overall. But it was extended for four more days because the harvest objectives for the year have not been met, and the hunt resumed Thursday. Officials have said 265 bears were harvested during the first phase of the hunt, which took in place in October. Overall, 315 bruins were killed during this year’s hunts.