Lawyer: Man tied to Jersey City shooters deserves bail

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The new attorney for a pawn shop operator whose number was found in the pocket of one of two attackers who killed four people in Jersey City says his client deserves to be freed on bail on a weapons charge. Ahmed A-Hady has been jailed since his arrest. He is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He hasn’t been charged with providing any weapons to the Jersey City shooters. Attorney Robert Stahl told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he will continue to press for A-Hady to be released on bail. He said the note is the only connection between his client and shooters.