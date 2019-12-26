Reenactment of Washington’s crossing of Delaware completed

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — Thousands turned out to watch the annual reenactment of George Washington’s daring Christmas Day crossing of the Delaware River in 1776. It was the first time the crossing was completed in three years. The event was scrapped because of bad weather the last two years. The crossing is the highlight of a historical reenactment that draws thousands of people to the banks of the river in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, and Titusville, New Jersey. Last year, high water conditions scuttled plans for the crossing. The year before, high winds prompted cancellation of the event. But on Wednesday, thousands joined the festivities.