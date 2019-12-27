Mystery Grinch gives ‘violation’ for family’s light display

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Residents of a southern New Jersey town are wondering who left an anonymous and snarky note telling a family their Christmas lights display was sorely lacking. Angela Beatty said the note appeared on her doorstep in Haddonfield on Christmas Eve and said the decorations displayed a “lack of neat, organized and/or classy lighting.” It said it was sent by the “S & V Panel” and urged the family to “reflect on your flaws this offseason and correct them for next year,” and enclosed a box of white lights to “jump start your 2020 planning.”