Acoustic Cafe

Sunday 9-11a

Acoustic Café is a two hour weekly radio show, and an independent media production of RDR Radio, LLC. The program is produced and hosted by Rob Reinhart, who started the show in 1995. Find out a bit more history here.

Each week, listeners around the globe tune in to Acoustic Café to hear the latest from today’s great songwriting talents. It’s hard to put a definitive label on Acoustic Café’s music selections. After all, a good song is a good song… any individual set of music could contain a bit of country, rock, blues, folk, pop… and more!

In addition to classic songwriters like Dylan, Mitchell, Young, Cash, Browne, Prine etc., Acoustic Café wants to bring as many newer talents to the table as possible. That’s the best description we can conjure… now, use the player to hear this week’s program. Enjoy.

