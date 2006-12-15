Member Rewards

Monday Member E-Mail

As a current Member you are automatically added to the email list for our Weekly Email Giveaways. Each week we give our members a chance to win special items like: CDs, DVDs, Concert Tickets, and more. We can only include you when you become a member and provide us an email address.

Your Member Card

Your 90.5 The Night Membership Card gets you discounts to select merchants including the following local businesses:

WayTooTan

WayTooTan.com

30% off all online purchase (use coupon code “905thenight”)

Universal Windows Direct

732-738-1500

UniversalWindowsNJ.com

556 New Brunswick Ave.

Woodbridge, NJ 08863

10% off your purchase



Red Light Coffee & Espresso Bar

Facebook Page

642 Newman Springs Road

Lincroft, NJ 07738

10% off everything in the store

Monmouth Stereo



450 Broad Street

Shrewsbury, NJ 07702

monmouthstereo.com

10% off your purchase

Gerber Salon



100 W Front St, Keyport, NJ

(732) 888-7575

http://gerbersalon.wix.com/gerber-salon

20% off all retail line of hair and skin care products

20% off first time clients/new bookings

Newman Springs Dental



539 Newman Springs Rd.

Lincroft, NJ

bestlincroftdentist.com

Free exam, x-rays and consultation

McKay Imaging



12 Monmouth St.

Red Bank, NJ 07701

mckayimaging.com

$100 off any wedding photography package or 10% off any portrait and maternity package.

Mumford’s Culinary



33 Apple St.

Tinton Falls, NJ 07724

mumfords.com

10% off final purchase

Raritan Bay Guitar Repair



Offering 15% off on ALL sales and service.

3352 Route 9 South (W.T. Center)

Freehold, NJ

732.866.9024

repairguitar.com