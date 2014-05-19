Jeff Raspe

Jeff is a 25+ year veteran of Jersey Shore radio having spent 13 years at influential alternative station WHTG-FM (FM106.3) producing and hosting the new music show called “The Underground” for most of that time. Since 2001 he has been a full-time host and Music Director at WBJB-FM (90.5 The NIGHT). He won “Top Radio Personality” at the Asbury Music Awards the first two years of the category.

In 2011 he hosted the Asbury Music Awards for the first time.

He also put in time at independent record label Absolute A Go Go Records (Phish, The Vestrymen, Tiny Lights, The Figgs, Black Sun Ensemble), management company Miracle Management (Miracle Legion, Shelleyan Orphan, The Figgs), talent buying at Rock The House (Wallington NJ), and booked an east coast tour for Big Deal Records artist Boo Trundle. In 2008 he coordinated and executive produced a tribute to the NJ band Winter Hours for Main Man Records called “A Few Uneven Rhymes” that included contributions from Gordon Gano (Violent Femmes) & The Ryan Brothers (The Bogmen), Matthew Caws (Nada Surf), and several members of The Feelies. He has also done some guest DJing for Jesse Malin, Josh Ritter, Todd Rundgren and Days Awake at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park NJ and, by special request, at Jesse Malin’s Niagara Bar and Bowery Electric in NYC.