Sean Carolan started playing challenging rock on the radio in 1982, at New Brunswick’s WRSU and Melody Bar, and at WHTG FM 106.3 through 1992. He started Altrok as a web station in 2000, and successfully infected 90.5 The Night with it starting in 2005. Not surprisingly, he’s also helping to run sister station Altrok Radio where plenty of amiably disconcerting tracks play 24/7. His wife and kids are pretty sure he’s around somewhere.