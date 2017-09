Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), FM Flashback Mornings (6a-10a), & Station Manager. Tom’s been in radio for over 20 years and is a proud husband and father of 3. His passion is showing the broadcasters of the future how radio works. You may catch him on the weekends brewing his own beer or at a show during the summertime.

Check him out on Facebook and Twitter where he posts live during his air shifts.