Your Radio Daddy, host of FM Flashback, wasn’t born so much as he fell out. A member of the on-air staff at WBJB-FM in various guises since 1992, he has been described by his personal trainer and political advisor Peter J. Lyden III as having “a mind like a sink trap… and a heart as big as the whole outdoors, even if it is made of pure marzipan.” He lives in a red house over yonder with Mrs. Daddy, Your Radio Sonny, and Uma Thurman, plus approximately 20,000 pieces of recorded music on assorted playback media. Sometimes he can even find the one he wants to listen to.