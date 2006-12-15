:::: MENU ::::

Brookdale Public Radio

Top 905 Albums of All Time

Rank Artist Album
1 Beatles, The The Beatles (The White Album)
2 Springsteen, Bruce Born to Run
3 Beatles, The Abbey Road
4 Beatles, The Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
5 Dylan, Bob Blood on the Tracks
6 U2 The Joshua Tree
7 Springsteen, Bruce The Wild, The Innocent, and the E Street Shuffle
8 Dylan, Bob Highway 61 Revisited
9 Radiohead OK Computer
10 Fleetwood Mac Rumors
11 Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon
12 Beatles, The Revolver
13 Springsteen, Bruce Darkness On The Edge Of Town
14 Dylan, Bob Blonde On Blonde
15 Clash, The London Calling
16 Nirvana Nevermind
17 Bob Marley & The Wailers Legend
18 Beach Boys, The Pet Sounds
19 Springsteen, Bruce The River
20 Who, The Quadrophenia
21 Allman Brothers, The Eat a Peach
22 Little Feat Waiting For Columbus
23 Simon, Paul Graceland
24 Lennon, John Imagine
25 Hendrix, Jimi Axis: Bold as Love
26 Hendrix, Jimi Are You Experienced?
27 Springsteen, Bruce Born in the U.S.A.
28 Band, The Music From Big Pink
29 Springsteen, Bruce Greetings From Asbury Park
30 Who, The Who’s Next
31 Rolling Stones, The Exile On Main Street
32 Allman Brothers, The Live at Fillmore East
33 Rolling Stones, The Let It Bleed
34 Taylor, James Sweet Baby James
35 Grateful Dead, The Workingman’s Dead
36 Radiohead The Bends
37 Costello, Elvis My Aim Is True
38 Derek & the Dominoes Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs
39 Gaye, Marvin What’s Going On
40 Yes Fragile
41 Costello, Elvis Imperial Bedroom
42 Pearl Jam Ten
43 Mitchell, Joni Blue
44 Zevon, Warren Excitable Boy
45 Bjork Post
46 Hendrix, Jimi Electric Ladyland
47 Gabriel, Peter Us
48 Crosby, Stills & Nash CSN
49 R.E.M. Document
50 Police, The Synchronicity
51 Led Zeppelin Led Zeppelin
52 Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young DÃ©jÃ  Vu
53 King, Carole Tapestry
54 Band, The The Band
55 Gabriel, Peter So
56 Counting Crows August and Everything After
57 Bowie, David The Rise & Fall Of Ziggy Stardust
58 Springsteen, Bruce The Rising
59 various artists O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ [soundtrack]
60 Replacements, The Let It Be
61 Squeeze Argybargy
62 R.E.M. Murmur
63 Jefferson Airplane Volunteers
64 Lennon, John Plastic Ono Band
65 Radiohead Kid A
66 Sex Pistols Never Mind the Bullocks
67 Yes Close to the Edge
68 Big Brother & the Holding Company Cheap Thrills
69 Mason, Dave Alone Together
70 Highway 9 What In Samhill?
71 Pretenders, The The Isle of View
72 Springsteen, Bruce Nebraska
73 Simon & Garfunkel Bridge Over Troubled Water
74 Costello, Elvis This Year’s Model
75 R.E.M. Automatic For The People
76 Gabriel, Peter Peter Gabriel III
77 Beatles, The Magical Mystery Tour
78 Young, Neil After the Gold Rush
79 Traveling Wilburys Vol. 1
80 Buckley, Jeff Grace
81 Clash, The Combat Rock
82 U2 The Unforgettable Fire
83 Indigo Girls Indigo Girls
84 Dire Straits Brothers In Arms
85 Young, Neil Harvest Moon
86 Lennon, John Double Fantasy
87 U2 All That You Can’t Leave Behind
88 Mann, Aimee Bachelor No. 2
89 U2 Achtung Baby
90 Petty, Tom Full Moon Fever
91 Springsteen, Bruce Human Touch
92 Blind Faith Blind Faith
93 Harrison, George All Things Must Pass
94 Rolling Stones, The Beggars Banquet
95 Velvet Underground & Nico Velvet Underground & Nico
96 Grateful Dead, The Terrapin Station
97 Doors, The Soft Parade
98 Morrison, Van Moondance
99 Byrds, The Sweetheart of the Rodeo
100 Big Country The Crossing
101 McCartney, Paul McCartney
102 Jane’s Addiction Nothing’s Shocking
103 Clash, The The Clash
104 Talking Heads Stop Making Sense
105 Pink Floyd The Wall
106 Brickell, Edie, & New Bohemians Shooting Rubberbands At The Stars
107 Replacements, The Tim
108 Led Zeppelin In Through the Out Door
109 Springsteen, Bruce Tunnel of Love
110 Dire Straits Making Movies
111 Reed, Lou Transformer
112 Grateful Dead, The The Grateful Dead
113 Steely Dan Aja
114 Petty, Tom, & the Heartbreakers Damn the Torpedoes
115 Cream Wheels of Fire
116 Doors, The The Doors
117 Kinks, The Arthur
118 Pink Floyd Animals
119 Dylan, Bob Nashville Skyline
120 Beatles, The Rubber Soul
121 Cracker Cracker
122 Led Zeppelin IV (Symbols)
123 Waits, Tom Raindogs
124 John, Elton Captain Fantastic
125 Talking Heads 77
126 Grateful Dead, The Live/Dead
127 Nyro, Laura Eli & the 13th Confession
128 Dave Matthews Band Crash
129 Marley, Bob, & The Wailers Exodus
130 Led Zeppelin Physical Grafitti
131 Jayhawks Tomorrow The Green Grass
132 Connells, The Still Life
133 Springsteen, Bruce Lucky Town
134 Crosby, Stills & Nash Crosby, Stills & Nash
135 Amos, Tori Little Earthquakes
136 Rolling Stones, The Some Girls
137 Bowie, David Space Oddity
138 Pixies Doolittle
139 Jethro Tull Thick as a Brick
140 Johnson, Jack Brushfire Fairytales
141 Grateful Dead, The Anthem of the Sun
142 Pink Floyd Meddle
143 Vaughan, Stevie Ray, & Double Trouble The Sky is Crying
144 Fagen, Donald The Nightfly
145 Dylan, Bob Bringing It All Back Home
146 Dots Will Echo Dots Will Echo
147 XTC Skylarking
148 Jackson, Joe I’m the Man
149 Vaughan, Stevie Ray, & Double Trouble Texas Flood
150 U2 War
151 Police, The Ghost in the Machine
152 PJ Harvey Stories From The City, Stories From the Sea
153 Jackson, Joe Look Sharp!
154 Pearl Jam Vs.
155 XTC Black Sea
156 Simon & Garfunkel Bookends
157 Ben Folds Five The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner
158 U2 Boy
159 Adams, Ryan Gold
160 Split Enz True Colours
161 Cranberries, The Everybody Else Is Doing It So Why Can’t We
162 Wallflowers, The Bringing Down The Horse
163 Smashing Pumpkins, The Siamese Dream
164 Steely Dan Pretzel Logic
165 B-52s, The Cosmic Thing
166 Townsend, Pete Empty Glass
167 various artists I Am Sam [soundtrack]
168 Traffic Low Spark of High-Heeled Boys
169 DiFranco, Ani Little Plastic Castle
170 XTC English Settlement
171 Dramarama Vinyl
172 Jackson, Joe Big World
173 Wainwright, Rufus Poses
174 Apple, Fiona Tidal
175 Young, Neil Harvest
176 various artists Singles [soundtrack]
177 Beck Mutations
178 Moe. Dither
179 Beck Odelay
180 Wonderstuff Never Loved Elvis
181 Del Amitri Change Everything
182 Bjork Vespertine
183 Boomtown Rats The Fine Art Of Surfacing
184 Earle, Steve Copperhead Road
185 Depeche Mode Violator
186 Breeders Last Splash
187 Foo Fighters The Colour And The Shape
188 XTC Wasp Star: Apple Venus Vol 2
189 Sobule, Jill Pink Pearl
190 Drake, Nick Pink Moon
191 Talking Heads Little Creatures (19850
192 Folds, Ben Rockin’ The Suburbs
193 Pogues, The Rum, Sodomy, and the Lash
194 various artists Concert For Bangladesh
195 Dashboard Confessional The Places You Have Come To Fear The Most
196 MacColl, Kirsty Tropical Brainstorm
197 Black Crowes, The Shake Your Money Maker
198 Rush Moving Pictures
199 Hem Rabbit Songs
200 King Crimson Discipline
201 Dylan, Bob The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan
202 Cash, Johnny Live at Folsom Prison
203 Thompson, Richard and Linda Shoot out the Lights
204 Zappa, Frank We’re Only In It For the Money
205 Simon & Garfunkel Sounds of Silence
206 McCartney, Paul, & Wings Band on the Run
207 Genesis The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway
208 Who, The Live at Leeds
209 Mitchell, Joni Court & Spark
210 Steely Dan Can’t Buy a Thrill
211 Lennon, John Mind Games
212 Cure, The Disintegration
213 Ultravox Quartet
214 Morphine Cure for Pain
215 Waters, Muddy Fathers and Sons
216 Raitt, Bonnie Nick of Time
217 Springsteen, Bruce The Ghost Of Tom Joad
218 Dramarama Stuck in Wonderamaland
219 Joplin, Janis Pearl
220 R.E.M. Reckoning
221 Son Volt Trace
222 Connells, The Ring
223 Bowie, David Hunky Dory
224 Davis, Miles Bitches Brew
225 Lovett, Lyle Joshua Judges Ruth
226 Duran Duran Rio
227 Gabriel, Peter Security
228 DiFranco, Ani Living in Clip
229 Grateful Dead, The American Beauty
230 Word The Word
231 Richman, Jonathan, & The Modern Lovers The Modern Lovers
232 Uncle Tupelo No Depression
233 Led Zeppelin Led Zeppelin III
234 Counting Crows Recovering the Satellites
235 Roxy Music Avalon
236 Buffalo Springfield Buffalo Springfield Again
237 Smashing Pumpkins, The Gish
238 Jefferson Airplane Surrealistic Pillow
239 Steely Dan Gaucho
240 Yes The Yes Album
241 Dylan, Bob The Times They Are A-Changin’
242 Pretenders, The Singles
243 Reed, Lou New York
244 Zappa, Frank, & The Mothers Hot Rats
245 Hiatt, John Perfectly Good Guitar
246 Brown, James Sex Machine
247 Led Zeppelin Houses of the Holy
248 Dylan, Bob Infidels
249 Randolph, Robert, & the Family Band Live at Wetlands
250 King Crimson Beat
251 James, Etta Best on Chess Records
252 Love, G. & Special Sauce Philadelphonic
253 Green, Al Let’s Stay Together
254 Smiths, The The Queen is Dead
255 Mott the Hoople All the Young Dudes
256 Byrds, The Turn! Turn! Turn!
257 Yaz Upstairs At Eric’s
258 Dave Matthews Band Under The Table And Dreaming
259 Traffic Dear Mr Fantasy 91968)
260 Phish Billy Breathes
261 Petty, Tom Wildflowers
262 Dramarama Cinema Verite
263 Waterboys This is the Sea
264 Queen News of the World
265 Mayer, John Room For Squares
266 Soul Coughing Irresistable Bliss
267 Doors, The Waiting For the Sun
268 Harris, Emmylou Spyboy
269 Cowboy Junkies Lay It Down
270 Clash, The Sandinista!
271 Forbert, Steve Jackrabbit Slim
272 Replacements, The Pleased to Meet Me
273 Griffith, Nanci Other Voices, Other Rooms
274 Led Zeppelin Led Zeppelin 2
275 Los Lobos Kiko
276 Bowie, David Station to Station
277 Simon & Garfunkel Parsley, Sage, Rosemary, & Thyme
278 Cure, The Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me
279 Dylan, Bob John Wesley Harding
280 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes Hearts of Stone
281 Amos, Tori From the Choirgirl Hotel
282 Psychedelic Furs, The The Psychedelic Furs
283 Smith, Patti Horses
284 Creedence Clearwater Revival Bayou Country
285 Stevens, Cat Tea for the Tillerman
286 Prince Purple Rain
287 Talking Heads Speaking in Tongues
288 Morrison, Van Astral Weeks
289 Indigo Girls Nomads Indians Saints
290 Nirvana Unplugged In New York
291 McLachlan, Sarah Fumbling Towards Ecstasy
292 Nichols, Jeb Loy Easy Now
293 Santana (with Dave Matthews) Supernatural
294 Williams, Dar Mortal City
295 James Gang Rides Again
296 Alarm, The Declaration
297 Dada Puzzle
298 Franklin, Aretha Aretha Sings the Blues
299 Grateful Dead, The Shakedown Street
300 Humble Pie Rock On
301 John, Elton Yellow Brick Road
302 Miller, Buddy Cruel Moon
303 Morphine Good
304 Rolling Stones, The Their Satanic Majesty’s Request
305 Television Marquee Moon
306 Who, The Tommy
307 Sugar Copper Blue
308 Morrissey Vauxhall And I
309 Parker, Graham Squeezing Out Sparks
310 Smith, Elliot XO
311 Costello, Elvis Armed Forces
312 Simon, Paul Rhythm Of The Saints
313 Beatles, The Let It Be
314 Semisonic Feeling Strangely Fine
315 P-Funk Standing on the Verge of Getting It On
316 Fixx, The Shuttered Room
317 Genesis Selling England By the Pound
318 La’s, The The La’s
319 Mann, Aimee Whatever
320 Osborne, Joan Relish
321 Penn, Michael March
322 Phair, Liz Exile In Guyville
323 Ramones Rocket to Russia
324 Rush Permanent Waves
325 Screaming Trees Dust
326 Pretenders, The Last of the Independents
327 The The Mindbomb
328 Jam, The The Jam
329 Cray, Robert Strong Pretender
330 Connells, The Weird Food and Devastation
331 Ian, Janis Between the Lines
332 McCartney, Paul, & Wings Venus and Mars
333 Red Hot Chili Peppers Bloodsugarsexmagik
334 Rundgren, Todd A Wizard, a True Star
335 Smashing Pumpkins, The Pisces Iscariot
336 Williams, Lucinda Car Wheels On A Gravel Road
337 Buffalo Springfield Buffalo Springfield
338 Young, Neil Rusts Never Sleeps (19790
339 Belly King
340 Nelson, Willie Red Headed Stranger
341 Wonder, Stevie Songs in the Key of Life
342 Henley, Don The End of the Innocence
343 Simon, Paul Hearts & Bones
344 Fleck, Bela, & The Flecktones Live at the Quick
345 Rolling Stones, The Sticky Fingers
346 Spin Doctors Pocket Full of Kryptonite
347 Eagles, The Hotel California
348 Prine, John Lost Dogs And Mixed Blessings
349 Traffic Traffic
350 Taylor, James James Taylor
351 Clapton, Eric Journeyman
352 Cohen, Leonard I’m Your Man
353 Morissette, Alanis Jagged Little Pill
354 Waters, Muddy Hard Again
355 Earle, Steve I Feel Alright
356 Parliament Funkentelechy vs the Placebo Syndrome
357 Mitchell, Joni For the Roses
358 Newman, Randy Sail Away
359 Stewart, Rod Every Picture Tells a Story
360 Kaplansky, Lucy Ten Year Night
361 Morrissey, Bill Bill Morrissey
362 Bowie, David Aladdin Sane
363 Social Distortion Somewhere Between Heaven and Hell
364 Cream Disreali Gears
365 Raitt, Bonnie Sweet Forgiveness
366 Morrison, Van Live From San Francisco
367 Black Crowes, The By Your Side
368 Hendrix, Jimi Band of Gypsies
369 Red Hot Chili Peppers Mothers Milk
370 various artists Pretty In Pink OST
371 Browne, Jackson Running on Empty
372 Hornsby, Bruce The Way It Is
373 Queen Sheer Heart Attack
374 Subdudes Annunciation
375 Young, Neil Zuma
376 Emerson, Lake & Palmer Brain Salad Surgery
377 Talking Heads More Songs About Buildings and Food
378 McKennitt, Loreena The Mask And Mirror
379 Treat Her Right Tied to the Tracks
380 Byrds, The Notorious Byrds Brothers
381 Dave Matthews Band Before These Crowded Streets
382 Franklin, Aretha The Delta Meets Detroit
383 Coltrane, John Blue Train
384 Run DMC Run DMC
385 E A Man Called E
386 Game Theory Lolita Nation
387 Petty, Tom, & the Heartbreakers Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
388 Devo Are We Not Men, We Are Devo
389 McCartney, Paul, & Wings Wings Over America
390 Alice In Chains Facelift
391 Beatles, The A Hard Day’s Night
392 Clapton, Eric Unplugged
393 Creedence Clearwater Revival Green River
394 Grateful Dead, The AOXOMOXOA
395 Humble Pie Smokin’
396 Manic Street Preachers Everything Must Go
397 Midnight Oil Red Sails in the Sunset
398 Peter, Paul & Mary Peter, Paul & Mary
399 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes Ruff Stuff
400 Steely Dan Katy Lied
401 Superdrag Regretfully Yours
402 Waits, Tom The Black Rider
403 Soundgarden Down On The Upside
404 Cars, The Panorama
405 James, Elmore The Sky is Crying
406 Bern, Dan Dan Bern
407 Dylan, Bob Desire
408 Blind Melon Blind Melon
409 Wonder, Stevie Talking Book
410 Counting Crows This Desert Life
411 Nelson, Willie Teatro
412 Buffett, Jimmy Hot Water
413 Zappa, Frank Freak Out
414 Penn, Michael Resigned
415 The Band Northern Lights, Southern Cross
416 Beck, Jeff Truth
417 Black Crowes, The The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion
418 Collins, Judy Wild Flowers
419 Lofgren, Nils Silver Lining
420 Moe. No Doy
421 Phish Junta
422 Prine, John The Missing Years
423 Starsailor Love Is Here
424 Waters, Muddy It’s Hard
425 Zappa, Frank Roxy & Elsewhere
426 Public Enemy It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back
427 Eagles, The The Long Run
428 Blur Modern Life Is Rubbish
429 Traffic Welcome to the Canteen
430 Connells, The Fun and Games
431 Costello, Elvis Punch the Clock
432 Marah Kids In Philly
433 Radiohead Amnesiac
434 Burtnick, Glen Palookaville
435 P-Funk Earth Tour 1974
436 Beatles, The With the Beatles
437 Apple, Fiona When The Pawn
438 Oasis What’s the Story Morning Glory
439 Parker, Graham The Mona Lisa’s Sister
440 Replacements, The Hootenanny
441 Ramones Ramones
442 Simon, Paul There Goes Rhymin’ Simon
443 Stewart, Rod Gasoline Alley
444 James Gang Yer Album
445 Cry, Cry, Cry Cry, Cry, Cry
446 Savoy Brown Looking In
447 Harrison, George Dark Horse
448 Social Distortion White Light, White Heat, White Trash
449 Genesis And Then There Were Three
450 Black Crowes, The Amorica
451 Guthrie, Arlo Washington County
452 Joel, Billy Turnstiles
453 Bush, Kate Hounds of Love
454 Soul Coughing Ruby Vroom
455 Stray Cats Built For Speed
456 Morrison, Van Common One
457 Stereo MCs Connected
458 Morphine The Night
459 Eddie, John A Guy Walks Into a Barâ€¦
460 NRBQ Stay With Me
461 Psychedelic Furs, The World Outside
462 Vaughn, Ben 65 Rambler
463 Portishead Portishead
464 Blue Nile, The The Blue Nile
465 Til Tuesday Everything’s Different Now
466 Dirty Dozen Brass Band Mystical Magic
467 Winter, Johnny Johnny Winter
468 Jane’s Addiction XXX
469 Mayall, John The Turning Point
470 Husker Du Zen Arcade
471 Morphine Like Swimming
472 Kaukonen, Jorma Quah
473 Phish Lawn Boy
474 Joel, Billy Songs in the Attic
475 Connells, The One Simple Word
476 Doors, The Strange Days
477 Dylan, Bob Slow Train Coming
478 Franklin, Aretha Spirit in the Dark
479 Grateful Dead, The Reckoning
480 Indigo Girls Rites of Passage
481 Loud Family Plants & Birds & Rocks & Things
482 Mitchell, Joni Ladies of the Canyon
483 Morrison, Van Wavelength
484 Nilsson, Harry Harry
485 Pulp Different Class
486 Rolling Stones, The Flowers
487 Southern Culture On The Skids Dirt Track Date
488 Belle & Sebastian The Boy With the Arab Strap
489 Zappa, Frank Live in New York
490 Humble Pie Performance: Rockin’ the Fillmore
491 Queen Queen II
492 Traffic John Barleycorn Must Die
493 Clark, Guy Boats to Build
494 Brown Turn the House Lights Down
495 Davis, Miles Birth of the Cool
496 Dylan, Bob Self Portrait
497 Jones, Norah Come Away With Me
498 Phish Rift
499 Orton, Beth Central Reservation
500 Walker, Jerry Jeff Jerry Jeff Walker
501 Weezer Pinkerton
502 Smashing Pumpkins, The Ava Adore
503 Welch, Gillian Revival
504 Zappa, Frank Live at the Ritz
505 Band, The Stage Fright
506 Police, The Zenyatta Mondatta
507 Crash Test Dummies God Shuffled His Feet
508 Joel, Billy The Stranger
509 Alice Project Traveling With Lady Berlin
510 Westerberg, Paul Stereo
511 Weather Report Heavy Weather
512 Love Forever Changes
513 Wilco Yankee Foxtrot Hotel
514 Moe. Tin Cans and Car Tires
515 Yo La Tango I Can Hear the Heart Beating as One
516 Buffett, Jimmy Songs You Know By Heart
517 Jethro Tull Benefit
518 Duran Duran Seven and the Ragged Tiger
519 Adorable Against Perfection
520 Green, Al Gets Next To You
521 T-Model Ford Peewee Get My Gun
522 America Holiday
523 Morrison, Van Poetic Champions Compose
524 various artists Stealing Beauty OST
525 Fat Lady Sings Twist
526 Blood, Sweat & Tears Child is Father to the Man
527 Dylan, Bob Time Out Of Mind
528 Morphine Yes
529 various artists America: A Tribute to Heroes
530 Cliff, Jimmy The Harder They Come
531 Iron Butterfly Heavy
532 Dave Matthews Band Remember Two Things
533 Seeds, The The Seeds
534 Harper, Roy Flat Baroque and Beserk
535 Goodman, Benny Live at Carnegie Hall
536 Placebo Without You I’m Nothing
537 Doors, The Weird Scenes Inside the Gold Mine
538 Phish Story of the Ghost
539 Peter, Paul & Mary Moving
540 Meat Loaf Bat Out of Hell
541 Lamb Fear of Fours
542 Electric Prunes Mass in F Minor
543 Zappa, Frank Sofa #2
544 Costello, Elvis, With Burt Bacharach Painted From Memory
545 Sweet, Matthew Girlfriend
546 Vega, Suzanne Days of Open Hand
547 Police, The Outlandos D’Amour
548 Buffalo Tom Let Me Come Over
549 R.E.M. Out of Time
550 They Might Be Giants Flood
551 Jayhawks Hollywood Town Hall
552 Young, Neil Freedom
553 Smiths, The Louder Than Bombs
554 Police, The Reggatta Da Blanc
555 Hancock, Herbie Headhunters
556 Browne, Jackson For Everyman
557 Violent Femmes Violent Femmes
558 Marley, Bob, & The Wailers Confrontation
559 Uncle Tupelo Anodyne
560 Vega, Suzanne Suzanne Vega
561 Jane’s Addiction Ritual De Lo Habitual
562 Amos, Tori Strange Little Girls
563 Waits, Tom Mule Variations
564 XTC Drums & Wires
565 Jackson, Joe Night & Day
566 Townsend, Pete Rough Mix
567 Cake Fashion Nugget
568 Costello, Elvis Goodbye Cruel World
569 U2 Rattle And Hum
570 Sugar File Under Easy Listening
571 Beatles, The Yellow Submarine
572 Alice In Chains Jar Of Flies
573 Santana Abraxas
574 Live Mental Jewelry
575 Rothberg, Patti Between the 1 and the 9
576 King, B.B. The Blues
577 Townsend, Pete All the Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes
578 XTC Oranges and Lemons (19890
579 Costello, Elvis King of America
580 James Laid
581 U2 October
582 Barenaked Ladies Gordon
583 Conoscenti, Don Paradox Of Grace
584 Midnight Oil Diesel and Dust
585 10,000 Maniacs Our Time In Eden
586 Crow, Sheryl Tuesday Night Music Club
587 Sweet, Matthew Altered Beast
588 Cake Motorcade Of Generosity
589 Williams, Lucinda Essence
590 Badly Drawn Boy The Hour Of Bewilderbeast
591 Sweet, Matthew 100% Fun
592 Costello, Elvis Spike
593 Cure, The Boys Don’t Cry
594 Medeski, Martin & Wood Shack-Man
595 Pretenders, The Learning to Crawl
596 Suzanne Vega Solitude Standing
597 Ben Folds Five Ben Folds Five
598 Blues Traveler Blues Traveler
599 R.E.M. Monster
600 Lowe, Nick Pure Pop for Now People
601 Young, Neil Ragged Glory
602 Earle, Steve Transcendental Blues
603 Midnight Oil Blue Sky Mining
604 XTC Nonsuch
605 Wonder, Stevie Innervisions
606 10,000 Maniacs In My Tribe
607 Weezer Weezer
608 Urge Overkill Saturation
609 Vaughan, Stevie Ray, & Double Trouble Couldn’t Stand the Weather
610 Isaak, Chris San Francisco Days
611 Cream Fresh Cream
612 Smith, Patti Easter (19780
613 DiFranco, Ani Revelling: Reckoning
614 Cockburn, Bruce World of Wonders
615 Baez, Joan Play Me Backwards
616 Simon, Paul You’re The One
617 Amos, Tori Under the Pink
618 Carter, Dave, & Tracy Grammer Tanglewood Tree
619 Gray, David White Ladder
620 Lynne, Shelby I Am Shelby Lynne
621 Wilco A.M.
622 Foo Fighters Foo Fighters
623 Crowded House Afterglow
624 Strummer, Joe, & the Mescaleros Global a Go-Go
625 Blues Brothers, The Briefcase Full of Blues
626 Thompson, Richard Mock Tudor
627 Wainwright III, Loudon Last Man On Earth
628 Lowe, Nick Labour of Lust
629 Dandy Warhols Thirteen Tales From Urban Bohemia
630 Dylan, Bob Love and Theft
631 Depeche Mode Ultra
632 Bowie, David Heroes
633 Cake Comfort Eagle
634 Jackson, Joe Jumpin’ Jive
635 Cash, Johnny American III: Solitary Man
636 Cowboy Junkies Pale Sun, Crescent Moon
637 R.E.M. Life’s Rich Pageant
638 Live Throwing Copper
639 10,000 Maniacs Blind Man’s Zoo
640 Pretenders, The Pretenders
641 Dramarama Hi-Fi Sci-Fi
642 Bern, Dan New American Language
643 Vega, Suzanne Songs in Red and Gray
644 Vigilantes Of Love Summershine
645 Carter, Dave, & Tracy Grammer Drum Hat Buddha
646 Westerberg, Paul Eventually
647 O’Connor, Sinead I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got
648 Copeland, Shemekia Wicked
649 Shindell, Richard Blue Divide
650 Byrne, David Look Into the Eyeball
651 Jackson, Joe Night & Day II
652 Costello, Elvis Trust
653 PJ Harvey To Bring You My Love
654 Townsend, Pete Scoop
655 Cockburn, Bruce Stealing Fire
656 XTC Apple Venus Vol 1
657 Wallflowers, The Breach
658 Violent Femmes Blind Leading the Naked
659 Cake Prolonging The Magic
660 Ween White Pepper
661 Coldplay Parachutes
662 Cure, The Head on the Door
663 10,000 Maniacs MTV Unplugged
664 Vega, Suzanne 99.9F Degrees
665 XTC Mummer
666 Knopfler, Mark Sailing To Philadelphia
667 Blind Boys Of Alabama The Blind Boys Of Alabama
668 Young, Neil Silver & Gold
669 Hiatt, John Stolen Moments
670 Keb’ Mo’ Keb Mo
671 Prince Sign ‘O’ the Times
672 Bragg, Billy Don’t Try This At Home
673 Hunter, Ian Short Back and Sides
674 Smither, Chris Happier Blue
675 Widespread Panic Don’t Tell The Band
676 Etheridge, Melissa Melissa Etheridge
677 Violent Femmes Why Do Birds Sing?
678 Replacements, The All Shook Down
679 Hiatt, John Crossing Muddy Waters
680 Bragg, Billy Talking with the Taxman About Poetry
681 Waterboys The Whole Of The Moon
682 Westerberg, Paul 14 Songs
683 Townsend, Pete Deep End Live
684 Talking Heads Remain in Light
685 Sundays Reading, Writing And Arithmetic
686 McCartney, Paul Run Devil Run
687 Happy Mondays Pills ‘N’ Thrills ‘N’ Bellyaches
688 Townsend, Pete Another Scoop
689 Smith, Patti Wave
690 Charles, Ray Berlin, 1962
691 Krauss, Alison, & Union Station New Favorite
692 Steely Dan Two Against Nature
693 Harris, Emmylou Red Dirt Girl
694 Arrested Development 3 Years, 5 Months, 2 Days In The…
695 Colvin, Shawn A Few Small Repairs
696 Pickett, Wilson In the Midnight Hour
697 Pena, Paul New Train
698 Afro Celt Sound System Volume 3: Further In Time
699 Armatrading, Joan Greatest Hits
700 Smiths, The Strangeways Here We Come
701 Townsend, Pete White City
702 U2 Zooropa
703 Alice In Chains Sap
704 Action Figure Party Action Figure Party
705 Whitley, Chris Perfect Day
706 Violent Femmes Hallowed Ground
707 Traveling Wilburys Vol. 3
708 Veruca Salt American Thighs
709 Townsend, Pete The Iron Man
710 Hunter, Ian You’re Never Alone with a Schizophrenic
711 Isaak, Chris Heart Shaped World
712 Vega, Suzanne Nine Objects of Desire
713 Old 97’s Fight Songs
714 Indigenous Circle
715 Townsend, Pete Lifehouse Chronicles
716 Westerberg, Paul Suicaine Gratifaction
717 Clapton, Eric 461 Ocean Boulevard
718 Thompson, Richard Rumor and Sigh
719 Tears For Fears The Seeds Of Love
720 Smithereens Eleven
721 Semisonic Great Divide
722 Blues Brothers, The Blues Brothers [soundtrack]
723 Buffalo Tom Big Red Letter Day
724 Clapton, Eric Money and Cigarettes
725 Sting Ten Summoner’s Tales
726 Costello, Elvis Blood & Chocolate
727 McKeown, Erin Distillation
728 Afro Celt Sound System Volume 2: Release
729 10,000 Maniacs The Wishing Chair
730 Scofield, John A Gogo
731 various artists Sweet Relief: A Benefit For Victoria Williams
732 Phish Farmhouse
733 Smithereens Green Thoughts
734 Chapman, Tracy Telling Stories
735 Blur Leisure
736 Young, Neil Landing on Water
737 They Might Be Giants Factory Showroom
738 Amos, Tori Boys For Pele
739 Penn, Michael Free-For-All
740 Blake Babies God Bless The Blake Babies
741 Bragg, Billy, & Wilco Mermaid Avenue, Vol. 2
742 Creedence Clearwater Revival Willy & the Poor Boys
743 Burnside, R.L. Wish I Was In Heaven Sitting Down
744 Material Issue International Pop Overthrow
745 Williams, Dar The Green World
746 Gabriel, Peter Peter Gabriel I
747 Adams, Ryan Heartbreaker
748 Talking Heads Fear of Music
749 Chapman, Tracy Tracy Chapman
750 Beck Midnite Vultures
751 Ashcroft, Richard Alone With Everybody
752 Replacements, The Don’t Tell a Soul
753 Clem Snide The Ghost Of Fashion
754 Charles, Ray What’d I Say
755 Cure, The Wish
756 Jamiroquai Synkronized
757 Little Feat Chinese Work Songs
758 Lemonheads It’s A Shame About Ray
759 Starr, Ringo Ringo
760 Wilco Being There
761 Smashing Pumpkins, The Mellon Collie & the Infinite Sadness
762 Smithereens Especially For You
763 Toad The Wet Sprocket Fear
764 Yorn, Pete Musicforthemorningafter
765 Lennox, Annie Diva
766 Hiatt, John The Tiki Bar Is Open
767 Lang, K.D. Invincible Summer
768 Bears Car Caught Fire
769 Strummer, Joe, & the Mescaleros Rock Art and the X-Ray Style
770 Seal Seal
771 Robert Bradleys Blackwater Surprise New Ground
772 Medeski, Martin & Wood Combustication
773 Los Lobos Colossal Head
774 Mayall, John USA Union
775 various artists High Fidelity OST
776 Franklin, Aretha Lady Soul
777 Dire Straits Dire Straits
778 Earle, Steve Guitar Town
779 Etheridge, Melissa Skin
780 DiFranco, Ani To the Teeth
781 Beck Mellow Gold
782 Joplin, Josh, Group Useful Music
783 Cream Goodbye
784 Social Distortion Social Distortion
785 Dylan, Bob Another Side of Bob Dylan
786 Pearl Jam Vitalogy
787 Clapton, Eric, and B.B. King Riding with the King
788 Cleaves, Slaid Broke Down
789 Costa, Nikka Everybody Got Their Something
790 Dr. John Creole Moon
791 Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Looking Forward
792 U2 Pop
793 Rancid ..And Out Come the Wolves
794 Hunter, Charlie, Quartet Natty Dread
795 Brown, Clarence “Gatemouth” Back To Bogalusa
796 Mother Love Bone Mother Love Bone
797 Forbert, Steve Evergreen Boy
798 Caulfields Whirligig
799 Jackson, Joe Body & Soul
800 Cowboy Junkies The Trinity Session
801 Los Lobos How Will the Wolf Survive?
802 Crowell, Rodney The Houston Kid
803 Actual Tigers Gravelled & Green
804 Boxing Gandhis Boxing Gandhis
805 Nirvana In Utero
806 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes I Don’t Want To Go Home
807 Robert Bradleys Blackwater Surprise Time To Discover
808 Cousteau Cousteau
809 Parker, Maceo Dial M-A-C-E-O
810 Dara, Olu Neighborhoods
811 Colvin, Shawn Cover Girl
812 Zevon, Warren Life’ll Kill Ya
813 Parliament Mothership Connection
814 Whitley, Chris Rocket House
815 Smithereens Blow Up
816 Benson, George Shape Of Things To Come
817 Welch, Gillian Time (The Revelator)
818 James, Etta Matriarch Of The Blues
819 Depeche Mode Exciter
820 Ure, Midge Move Me
821 Thompson, Teddy Teddy Thompson
822 Talking Heads Naked
823 Pearl Jam Yield
824 Moxy Fruvous Thornhill
825 Gaye, Marvin Moods of Marvin Gaye
826 Allman Brothers, The Brothers and Sisters
827 Forbert, Steve Young, Guitar Days
828 Charlatans U.K. Some Friendly
829 Medeski, Martin & Wood The Dropper
830 Hancock, Herbie Future Shock
831 Fleck, Bela, & The Flecktones Live Art
832 A., Johnny Sometime Tuesday Morning
833 Guy, Buddy Sweet Tea
834 Harper, Ben, & The Innocent Criminals Burn To Shine
835 Son Volt Straightaways
836 Keb’ Mo’ The Door
837 Hangdogs Beware Of Dog
838 Smith, Patti Gung Ho
839 Colvin, Shawn Steady On
840 Black Crowes, The Lions
841 Samples Return To Earth
842 Temple Of The Dog Temple Of The Dog
843 Galactic Crazyhorse Mongoose
844 Marley, Bob, & The Wailers Uprising
845 Living Colour Time’s Up
846 Porno For Pyros Porno For Pyros
847 Atkins, Nicole Those Damn Powerlines
848 Carthy, Eliza Angels & Cigarettes
849 Cockburn, Bruce Dancing in the Dragons Jaws
850 Mead, David The Luxury Of Time
851 Callier, Terry Timepeace
852 Geggy Tah Into The Oh
853 Morrison, Donegan, Barber Skiffle Sessions- Live In Belfast
854 Amos, Tori To Venus and Back
855 Cole, Lloyd The Negatives
856 Acoustic Alchemy Arcanum
857 Jabberpony So Far
858 Sobule, Jill Happy Town
859 Clapton, Eric Reptile
860 Colvin, Shawn Whole New You
861 Fleetwood Mac The Dance
862 Ramone, Joey Don’t Worry About Me
863 Fine Young Cannibals The Raw & The Cooked
864 Morcheeba Fragments Of Freedom
865 Pat Metheny Group Imaginary Day
866 Earle, Stacey Dancin’ With Them That Brung Me
867 Cohen, Leonard Ten New Songs
868 Smiths, The Meat Is Murder
869 Grushecky, Joe, & The Houserockers Scar
870 North Mississippi All Stars 51 Phantom
871 Dr. John Duke Elegant
872 Shivaree I Oughtta Give You A Shot In The…
873 Jazz Jamaica Double Barrel
874 Rush 2112
875 Voices On The Verge Live In Philadelphia
876 Crenshaw, Marshall Miracle Of Science
877 McNally, Shannon Jukebox Sparrows
878 St. Germain Tourist
879 Eurythmics Peace
880 Parton, Dolly Little Sparrow
881 Buckshot Lefonque Buckshot Lefonque
882 Cranberries No Need To Argue
883 Pearl Jam Binaural
884 Be Good Tanyas Blue Horse
885 Dave Matthews Band Live at Red Rocks
886 Gourds, The Bolsa de Agua
887 Luscious Jackson Fever In, Fever Out
888 Soul Asylum Grave Dancers Union
889 Simon, Paul Paul Simon
890 Phish Hoist
891 Browne, Jackson The Pretender
892 Gin Blossoms New Miserable Experience
893 Depeche Mode Music For the Masses
894 Young, Neil Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere
895 DiFranco, Ani Up Up Up Up Up
896 Crowded House Crowded House
897 G. Love & Special Sauce Yeah, It’s That Easy
898 Pop, Iggy Brick By Brick
899 Cohen, Leonard The Songs of Leonard Cohen
900 Morrissey Bona Drag
901 Springsteen, Bruce Live From New York City
902 Concrete Blonde Bloodletting
903 Hiatt, John Bring The Family
904 Jellyfish Bellybutton
905 PJ Harvey Dry