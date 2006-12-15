Top 905 Albums of All Time

|Rank
|Artist
|Album
|1
|Beatles, The
|The Beatles (The White Album)
|2
|Springsteen, Bruce
|Born to Run
|3
|Beatles, The
|Abbey Road
|4
|Beatles, The
|Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
|5
|Dylan, Bob
|Blood on the Tracks
|6
|U2
|The Joshua Tree
|7
|Springsteen, Bruce
|The Wild, The Innocent, and the E Street Shuffle
|8
|Dylan, Bob
|Highway 61 Revisited
|9
|Radiohead
|OK Computer
|10
|Fleetwood Mac
|Rumors
|11
|Pink Floyd
|Dark Side of the Moon
|12
|Beatles, The
|Revolver
|13
|Springsteen, Bruce
|Darkness On The Edge Of Town
|14
|Dylan, Bob
|Blonde On Blonde
|15
|Clash, The
|London Calling
|16
|Nirvana
|Nevermind
|17
|Bob Marley & The Wailers
|Legend
|18
|Beach Boys, The
|Pet Sounds
|19
|Springsteen, Bruce
|The River
|20
|Who, The
|Quadrophenia
|21
|Allman Brothers, The
|Eat a Peach
|22
|Little Feat
|Waiting For Columbus
|23
|Simon, Paul
|Graceland
|24
|Lennon, John
|Imagine
|25
|Hendrix, Jimi
|Axis: Bold as Love
|26
|Hendrix, Jimi
|Are You Experienced?
|27
|Springsteen, Bruce
|Born in the U.S.A.
|28
|Band, The
|Music From Big Pink
|29
|Springsteen, Bruce
|Greetings From Asbury Park
|30
|Who, The
|Who’s Next
|31
|Rolling Stones, The
|Exile On Main Street
|32
|Allman Brothers, The
|Live at Fillmore East
|33
|Rolling Stones, The
|Let It Bleed
|34
|Taylor, James
|Sweet Baby James
|35
|Grateful Dead, The
|Workingman’s Dead
|36
|Radiohead
|The Bends
|37
|Costello, Elvis
|My Aim Is True
|38
|Derek & the Dominoes
|Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs
|39
|Gaye, Marvin
|What’s Going On
|40
|Yes
|Fragile
|41
|Costello, Elvis
|Imperial Bedroom
|42
|Pearl Jam
|Ten
|43
|Mitchell, Joni
|Blue
|44
|Zevon, Warren
|Excitable Boy
|45
|Bjork
|Post
|46
|Hendrix, Jimi
|Electric Ladyland
|47
|Gabriel, Peter
|Us
|48
|Crosby, Stills & Nash
|CSN
|49
|R.E.M.
|Document
|50
|Police, The
|Synchronicity
|51
|Led Zeppelin
|Led Zeppelin
|52
|Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
|DÃ©jÃ Vu
|53
|King, Carole
|Tapestry
|54
|Band, The
|The Band
|55
|Gabriel, Peter
|So
|56
|Counting Crows
|August and Everything After
|57
|Bowie, David
|The Rise & Fall Of Ziggy Stardust
|58
|Springsteen, Bruce
|The Rising
|59
|various artists
|O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ [soundtrack]
|60
|Replacements, The
|Let It Be
|61
|Squeeze
|Argybargy
|62
|R.E.M.
|Murmur
|63
|Jefferson Airplane
|Volunteers
|64
|Lennon, John
|Plastic Ono Band
|65
|Radiohead
|Kid A
|66
|Sex Pistols
|Never Mind the Bullocks
|67
|Yes
|Close to the Edge
|68
|Big Brother & the Holding Company
|Cheap Thrills
|69
|Mason, Dave
|Alone Together
|70
|Highway 9
|What In Samhill?
|71
|Pretenders, The
|The Isle of View
|72
|Springsteen, Bruce
|Nebraska
|73
|Simon & Garfunkel
|Bridge Over Troubled Water
|74
|Costello, Elvis
|This Year’s Model
|75
|R.E.M.
|Automatic For The People
|76
|Gabriel, Peter
|Peter Gabriel III
|77
|Beatles, The
|Magical Mystery Tour
|78
|Young, Neil
|After the Gold Rush
|79
|Traveling Wilburys
|Vol. 1
|80
|Buckley, Jeff
|Grace
|81
|Clash, The
|Combat Rock
|82
|U2
|The Unforgettable Fire
|83
|Indigo Girls
|Indigo Girls
|84
|Dire Straits
|Brothers In Arms
|85
|Young, Neil
|Harvest Moon
|86
|Lennon, John
|Double Fantasy
|87
|U2
|All That You Can’t Leave Behind
|88
|Mann, Aimee
|Bachelor No. 2
|89
|U2
|Achtung Baby
|90
|Petty, Tom
|Full Moon Fever
|91
|Springsteen, Bruce
|Human Touch
|92
|Blind Faith
|Blind Faith
|93
|Harrison, George
|All Things Must Pass
|94
|Rolling Stones, The
|Beggars Banquet
|95
|Velvet Underground & Nico
|Velvet Underground & Nico
|96
|Grateful Dead, The
|Terrapin Station
|97
|Doors, The
|Soft Parade
|98
|Morrison, Van
|Moondance
|99
|Byrds, The
|Sweetheart of the Rodeo
|100
|Big Country
|The Crossing
|101
|McCartney, Paul
|McCartney
|102
|Jane’s Addiction
|Nothing’s Shocking
|103
|Clash, The
|The Clash
|104
|Talking Heads
|Stop Making Sense
|105
|Pink Floyd
|The Wall
|106
|Brickell, Edie, & New Bohemians
|Shooting Rubberbands At The Stars
|107
|Replacements, The
|Tim
|108
|Led Zeppelin
|In Through the Out Door
|109
|Springsteen, Bruce
|Tunnel of Love
|110
|Dire Straits
|Making Movies
|111
|Reed, Lou
|Transformer
|112
|Grateful Dead, The
|The Grateful Dead
|113
|Steely Dan
|Aja
|114
|Petty, Tom, & the Heartbreakers
|Damn the Torpedoes
|115
|Cream
|Wheels of Fire
|116
|Doors, The
|The Doors
|117
|Kinks, The
|Arthur
|118
|Pink Floyd
|Animals
|119
|Dylan, Bob
|Nashville Skyline
|120
|Beatles, The
|Rubber Soul
|121
|Cracker
|Cracker
|122
|Led Zeppelin
|IV (Symbols)
|123
|Waits, Tom
|Raindogs
|124
|John, Elton
|Captain Fantastic
|125
|Talking Heads
|77
|126
|Grateful Dead, The
|Live/Dead
|127
|Nyro, Laura
|Eli & the 13th Confession
|128
|Dave Matthews Band
|Crash
|129
|Marley, Bob, & The Wailers
|Exodus
|130
|Led Zeppelin
|Physical Grafitti
|131
|Jayhawks
|Tomorrow The Green Grass
|132
|Connells, The
|Still Life
|133
|Springsteen, Bruce
|Lucky Town
|134
|Crosby, Stills & Nash
|Crosby, Stills & Nash
|135
|Amos, Tori
|Little Earthquakes
|136
|Rolling Stones, The
|Some Girls
|137
|Bowie, David
|Space Oddity
|138
|Pixies
|Doolittle
|139
|Jethro Tull
|Thick as a Brick
|140
|Johnson, Jack
|Brushfire Fairytales
|141
|Grateful Dead, The
|Anthem of the Sun
|142
|Pink Floyd
|Meddle
|143
|Vaughan, Stevie Ray, & Double Trouble
|The Sky is Crying
|144
|Fagen, Donald
|The Nightfly
|145
|Dylan, Bob
|Bringing It All Back Home
|146
|Dots Will Echo
|Dots Will Echo
|147
|XTC
|Skylarking
|148
|Jackson, Joe
|I’m the Man
|149
|Vaughan, Stevie Ray, & Double Trouble
|Texas Flood
|150
|U2
|War
|151
|Police, The
|Ghost in the Machine
|152
|PJ Harvey
|Stories From The City, Stories From the Sea
|153
|Jackson, Joe
|Look Sharp!
|154
|Pearl Jam
|Vs.
|155
|XTC
|Black Sea
|156
|Simon & Garfunkel
|Bookends
|157
|Ben Folds Five
|The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner
|158
|U2
|Boy
|159
|Adams, Ryan
|Gold
|160
|Split Enz
|True Colours
|161
|Cranberries, The
|Everybody Else Is Doing It So Why Can’t We
|162
|Wallflowers, The
|Bringing Down The Horse
|163
|Smashing Pumpkins, The
|Siamese Dream
|164
|Steely Dan
|Pretzel Logic
|165
|B-52s, The
|Cosmic Thing
|166
|Townsend, Pete
|Empty Glass
|167
|various artists
|I Am Sam [soundtrack]
|168
|Traffic
|Low Spark of High-Heeled Boys
|169
|DiFranco, Ani
|Little Plastic Castle
|170
|XTC
|English Settlement
|171
|Dramarama
|Vinyl
|172
|Jackson, Joe
|Big World
|173
|Wainwright, Rufus
|Poses
|174
|Apple, Fiona
|Tidal
|175
|Young, Neil
|Harvest
|176
|various artists
|Singles [soundtrack]
|177
|Beck
|Mutations
|178
|Moe.
|Dither
|179
|Beck
|Odelay
|180
|Wonderstuff
|Never Loved Elvis
|181
|Del Amitri
|Change Everything
|182
|Bjork
|Vespertine
|183
|Boomtown Rats
|The Fine Art Of Surfacing
|184
|Earle, Steve
|Copperhead Road
|185
|Depeche Mode
|Violator
|186
|Breeders
|Last Splash
|187
|Foo Fighters
|The Colour And The Shape
|188
|XTC
|Wasp Star: Apple Venus Vol 2
|189
|Sobule, Jill
|Pink Pearl
|190
|Drake, Nick
|Pink Moon
|191
|Talking Heads
|Little Creatures (19850
|192
|Folds, Ben
|Rockin’ The Suburbs
|193
|Pogues, The
|Rum, Sodomy, and the Lash
|194
|various artists
|Concert For Bangladesh
|195
|Dashboard Confessional
|The Places You Have Come To Fear The Most
|196
|MacColl, Kirsty
|Tropical Brainstorm
|197
|Black Crowes, The
|Shake Your Money Maker
|198
|Rush
|Moving Pictures
|199
|Hem
|Rabbit Songs
|200
|King Crimson
|Discipline
|201
|Dylan, Bob
|The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan
|202
|Cash, Johnny
|Live at Folsom Prison
|203
|Thompson, Richard and Linda
|Shoot out the Lights
|204
|Zappa, Frank
|We’re Only In It For the Money
|205
|Simon & Garfunkel
|Sounds of Silence
|206
|McCartney, Paul, & Wings
|Band on the Run
|207
|Genesis
|The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway
|208
|Who, The
|Live at Leeds
|209
|Mitchell, Joni
|Court & Spark
|210
|Steely Dan
|Can’t Buy a Thrill
|211
|Lennon, John
|Mind Games
|212
|Cure, The
|Disintegration
|213
|Ultravox
|Quartet
|214
|Morphine
|Cure for Pain
|215
|Waters, Muddy
|Fathers and Sons
|216
|Raitt, Bonnie
|Nick of Time
|217
|Springsteen, Bruce
|The Ghost Of Tom Joad
|218
|Dramarama
|Stuck in Wonderamaland
|219
|Joplin, Janis
|Pearl
|220
|R.E.M.
|Reckoning
|221
|Son Volt
|Trace
|222
|Connells, The
|Ring
|223
|Bowie, David
|Hunky Dory
|224
|Davis, Miles
|Bitches Brew
|225
|Lovett, Lyle
|Joshua Judges Ruth
|226
|Duran Duran
|Rio
|227
|Gabriel, Peter
|Security
|228
|DiFranco, Ani
|Living in Clip
|229
|Grateful Dead, The
|American Beauty
|230
|Word
|The Word
|231
|Richman, Jonathan, & The Modern Lovers
|The Modern Lovers
|232
|Uncle Tupelo
|No Depression
|233
|Led Zeppelin
|Led Zeppelin III
|234
|Counting Crows
|Recovering the Satellites
|235
|Roxy Music
|Avalon
|236
|Buffalo Springfield
|Buffalo Springfield Again
|237
|Smashing Pumpkins, The
|Gish
|238
|Jefferson Airplane
|Surrealistic Pillow
|239
|Steely Dan
|Gaucho
|240
|Yes
|The Yes Album
|241
|Dylan, Bob
|The Times They Are A-Changin’
|242
|Pretenders, The
|Singles
|243
|Reed, Lou
|New York
|244
|Zappa, Frank, & The Mothers
|Hot Rats
|245
|Hiatt, John
|Perfectly Good Guitar
|246
|Brown, James
|Sex Machine
|247
|Led Zeppelin
|Houses of the Holy
|248
|Dylan, Bob
|Infidels
|249
|Randolph, Robert, & the Family Band
|Live at Wetlands
|250
|King Crimson
|Beat
|251
|James, Etta
|Best on Chess Records
|252
|Love, G. & Special Sauce
|Philadelphonic
|253
|Green, Al
|Let’s Stay Together
|254
|Smiths, The
|The Queen is Dead
|255
|Mott the Hoople
|All the Young Dudes
|256
|Byrds, The
|Turn! Turn! Turn!
|257
|Yaz
|Upstairs At Eric’s
|258
|Dave Matthews Band
|Under The Table And Dreaming
|259
|Traffic
|Dear Mr Fantasy 91968)
|260
|Phish
|Billy Breathes
|261
|Petty, Tom
|Wildflowers
|262
|Dramarama
|Cinema Verite
|263
|Waterboys
|This is the Sea
|264
|Queen
|News of the World
|265
|Mayer, John
|Room For Squares
|266
|Soul Coughing
|Irresistable Bliss
|267
|Doors, The
|Waiting For the Sun
|268
|Harris, Emmylou
|Spyboy
|269
|Cowboy Junkies
|Lay It Down
|270
|Clash, The
|Sandinista!
|271
|Forbert, Steve
|Jackrabbit Slim
|272
|Replacements, The
|Pleased to Meet Me
|273
|Griffith, Nanci
|Other Voices, Other Rooms
|274
|Led Zeppelin
|Led Zeppelin 2
|275
|Los Lobos
|Kiko
|276
|Bowie, David
|Station to Station
|277
|Simon & Garfunkel
|Parsley, Sage, Rosemary, & Thyme
|278
|Cure, The
|Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me
|279
|Dylan, Bob
|John Wesley Harding
|280
|Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
|Hearts of Stone
|281
|Amos, Tori
|From the Choirgirl Hotel
|282
|Psychedelic Furs, The
|The Psychedelic Furs
|283
|Smith, Patti
|Horses
|284
|Creedence Clearwater Revival
|Bayou Country
|285
|Stevens, Cat
|Tea for the Tillerman
|286
|Prince
|Purple Rain
|287
|Talking Heads
|Speaking in Tongues
|288
|Morrison, Van
|Astral Weeks
|289
|Indigo Girls
|Nomads Indians Saints
|290
|Nirvana
|Unplugged In New York
|291
|McLachlan, Sarah
|Fumbling Towards Ecstasy
|292
|Nichols, Jeb Loy
|Easy Now
|293
|Santana (with Dave Matthews)
|Supernatural
|294
|Williams, Dar
|Mortal City
|295
|James Gang
|Rides Again
|296
|Alarm, The
|Declaration
|297
|Dada
|Puzzle
|298
|Franklin, Aretha
|Aretha Sings the Blues
|299
|Grateful Dead, The
|Shakedown Street
|300
|Humble Pie
|Rock On
|301
|John, Elton
|Yellow Brick Road
|302
|Miller, Buddy
|Cruel Moon
|303
|Morphine
|Good
|304
|Rolling Stones, The
|Their Satanic Majesty’s Request
|305
|Television
|Marquee Moon
|306
|Who, The
|Tommy
|307
|Sugar
|Copper Blue
|308
|Morrissey
|Vauxhall And I
|309
|Parker, Graham
|Squeezing Out Sparks
|310
|Smith, Elliot
|XO
|311
|Costello, Elvis
|Armed Forces
|312
|Simon, Paul
|Rhythm Of The Saints
|313
|Beatles, The
|Let It Be
|314
|Semisonic
|Feeling Strangely Fine
|315
|P-Funk
|Standing on the Verge of Getting It On
|316
|Fixx, The
|Shuttered Room
|317
|Genesis
|Selling England By the Pound
|318
|La’s, The
|The La’s
|319
|Mann, Aimee
|Whatever
|320
|Osborne, Joan
|Relish
|321
|Penn, Michael
|March
|322
|Phair, Liz
|Exile In Guyville
|323
|Ramones
|Rocket to Russia
|324
|Rush
|Permanent Waves
|325
|Screaming Trees
|Dust
|326
|Pretenders, The
|Last of the Independents
|327
|The The
|Mindbomb
|328
|Jam, The
|The Jam
|329
|Cray, Robert
|Strong Pretender
|330
|Connells, The
|Weird Food and Devastation
|331
|Ian, Janis
|Between the Lines
|332
|McCartney, Paul, & Wings
|Venus and Mars
|333
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|Bloodsugarsexmagik
|334
|Rundgren, Todd
|A Wizard, a True Star
|335
|Smashing Pumpkins, The
|Pisces Iscariot
|336
|Williams, Lucinda
|Car Wheels On A Gravel Road
|337
|Buffalo Springfield
|Buffalo Springfield
|338
|Young, Neil
|Rusts Never Sleeps (19790
|339
|Belly
|King
|340
|Nelson, Willie
|Red Headed Stranger
|341
|Wonder, Stevie
|Songs in the Key of Life
|342
|Henley, Don
|The End of the Innocence
|343
|Simon, Paul
|Hearts & Bones
|344
|Fleck, Bela, & The Flecktones
|Live at the Quick
|345
|Rolling Stones, The
|Sticky Fingers
|346
|Spin Doctors
|Pocket Full of Kryptonite
|347
|Eagles, The
|Hotel California
|348
|Prine, John
|Lost Dogs And Mixed Blessings
|349
|Traffic
|Traffic
|350
|Taylor, James
|James Taylor
|351
|Clapton, Eric
|Journeyman
|352
|Cohen, Leonard
|I’m Your Man
|353
|Morissette, Alanis
|Jagged Little Pill
|354
|Waters, Muddy
|Hard Again
|355
|Earle, Steve
|I Feel Alright
|356
|Parliament
|Funkentelechy vs the Placebo Syndrome
|357
|Mitchell, Joni
|For the Roses
|358
|Newman, Randy
|Sail Away
|359
|Stewart, Rod
|Every Picture Tells a Story
|360
|Kaplansky, Lucy
|Ten Year Night
|361
|Morrissey, Bill
|Bill Morrissey
|362
|Bowie, David
|Aladdin Sane
|363
|Social Distortion
|Somewhere Between Heaven and Hell
|364
|Cream
|Disreali Gears
|365
|Raitt, Bonnie
|Sweet Forgiveness
|366
|Morrison, Van
|Live From San Francisco
|367
|Black Crowes, The
|By Your Side
|368
|Hendrix, Jimi
|Band of Gypsies
|369
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|Mothers Milk
|370
|various artists
|Pretty In Pink OST
|371
|Browne, Jackson
|Running on Empty
|372
|Hornsby, Bruce
|The Way It Is
|373
|Queen
|Sheer Heart Attack
|374
|Subdudes
|Annunciation
|375
|Young, Neil
|Zuma
|376
|Emerson, Lake & Palmer
|Brain Salad Surgery
|377
|Talking Heads
|More Songs About Buildings and Food
|378
|McKennitt, Loreena
|The Mask And Mirror
|379
|Treat Her Right
|Tied to the Tracks
|380
|Byrds, The
|Notorious Byrds Brothers
|381
|Dave Matthews Band
|Before These Crowded Streets
|382
|Franklin, Aretha
|The Delta Meets Detroit
|383
|Coltrane, John
|Blue Train
|384
|Run DMC
|Run DMC
|385
|E
|A Man Called E
|386
|Game Theory
|Lolita Nation
|387
|Petty, Tom, & the Heartbreakers
|Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
|388
|Devo
|Are We Not Men, We Are Devo
|389
|McCartney, Paul, & Wings
|Wings Over America
|390
|Alice In Chains
|Facelift
|391
|Beatles, The
|A Hard Day’s Night
|392
|Clapton, Eric
|Unplugged
|393
|Creedence Clearwater Revival
|Green River
|394
|Grateful Dead, The
|AOXOMOXOA
|395
|Humble Pie
|Smokin’
|396
|Manic Street Preachers
|Everything Must Go
|397
|Midnight Oil
|Red Sails in the Sunset
|398
|Peter, Paul & Mary
|Peter, Paul & Mary
|399
|Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
|Ruff Stuff
|400
|Steely Dan
|Katy Lied
|401
|Superdrag
|Regretfully Yours
|402
|Waits, Tom
|The Black Rider
|403
|Soundgarden
|Down On The Upside
|404
|Cars, The
|Panorama
|405
|James, Elmore
|The Sky is Crying
|406
|Bern, Dan
|Dan Bern
|407
|Dylan, Bob
|Desire
|408
|Blind Melon
|Blind Melon
|409
|Wonder, Stevie
|Talking Book
|410
|Counting Crows
|This Desert Life
|411
|Nelson, Willie
|Teatro
|412
|Buffett, Jimmy
|Hot Water
|413
|Zappa, Frank
|Freak Out
|414
|Penn, Michael
|Resigned
|415
|The Band
|Northern Lights, Southern Cross
|416
|Beck, Jeff
|Truth
|417
|Black Crowes, The
|The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion
|418
|Collins, Judy
|Wild Flowers
|419
|Lofgren, Nils
|Silver Lining
|420
|Moe.
|No Doy
|421
|Phish
|Junta
|422
|Prine, John
|The Missing Years
|423
|Starsailor
|Love Is Here
|424
|Waters, Muddy
|It’s Hard
|425
|Zappa, Frank
|Roxy & Elsewhere
|426
|Public Enemy
|It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back
|427
|Eagles, The
|The Long Run
|428
|Blur
|Modern Life Is Rubbish
|429
|Traffic
|Welcome to the Canteen
|430
|Connells, The
|Fun and Games
|431
|Costello, Elvis
|Punch the Clock
|432
|Marah
|Kids In Philly
|433
|Radiohead
|Amnesiac
|434
|Burtnick, Glen
|Palookaville
|435
|P-Funk
|Earth Tour 1974
|436
|Beatles, The
|With the Beatles
|437
|Apple, Fiona
|When The Pawn
|438
|Oasis
|What’s the Story Morning Glory
|439
|Parker, Graham
|The Mona Lisa’s Sister
|440
|Replacements, The
|Hootenanny
|441
|Ramones
|Ramones
|442
|Simon, Paul
|There Goes Rhymin’ Simon
|443
|Stewart, Rod
|Gasoline Alley
|444
|James Gang
|Yer Album
|445
|Cry, Cry, Cry
|Cry, Cry, Cry
|446
|Savoy Brown
|Looking In
|447
|Harrison, George
|Dark Horse
|448
|Social Distortion
|White Light, White Heat, White Trash
|449
|Genesis
|And Then There Were Three
|450
|Black Crowes, The
|Amorica
|451
|Guthrie, Arlo
|Washington County
|452
|Joel, Billy
|Turnstiles
|453
|Bush, Kate
|Hounds of Love
|454
|Soul Coughing
|Ruby Vroom
|455
|Stray Cats
|Built For Speed
|456
|Morrison, Van
|Common One
|457
|Stereo MCs
|Connected
|458
|Morphine
|The Night
|459
|Eddie, John
|A Guy Walks Into a Barâ€¦
|460
|NRBQ
|Stay With Me
|461
|Psychedelic Furs, The
|World Outside
|462
|Vaughn, Ben
|65 Rambler
|463
|Portishead
|Portishead
|464
|Blue Nile, The
|The Blue Nile
|465
|Til Tuesday
|Everything’s Different Now
|466
|Dirty Dozen Brass Band
|Mystical Magic
|467
|Winter, Johnny
|Johnny Winter
|468
|Jane’s Addiction
|XXX
|469
|Mayall, John
|The Turning Point
|470
|Husker Du
|Zen Arcade
|471
|Morphine
|Like Swimming
|472
|Kaukonen, Jorma
|Quah
|473
|Phish
|Lawn Boy
|474
|Joel, Billy
|Songs in the Attic
|475
|Connells, The
|One Simple Word
|476
|Doors, The
|Strange Days
|477
|Dylan, Bob
|Slow Train Coming
|478
|Franklin, Aretha
|Spirit in the Dark
|479
|Grateful Dead, The
|Reckoning
|480
|Indigo Girls
|Rites of Passage
|481
|Loud Family
|Plants & Birds & Rocks & Things
|482
|Mitchell, Joni
|Ladies of the Canyon
|483
|Morrison, Van
|Wavelength
|484
|Nilsson, Harry
|Harry
|485
|Pulp
|Different Class
|486
|Rolling Stones, The
|Flowers
|487
|Southern Culture On The Skids
|Dirt Track Date
|488
|Belle & Sebastian
|The Boy With the Arab Strap
|489
|Zappa, Frank
|Live in New York
|490
|Humble Pie
|Performance: Rockin’ the Fillmore
|491
|Queen
|Queen II
|492
|Traffic
|John Barleycorn Must Die
|493
|Clark, Guy
|Boats to Build
|494
|Brown
|Turn the House Lights Down
|495
|Davis, Miles
|Birth of the Cool
|496
|Dylan, Bob
|Self Portrait
|497
|Jones, Norah
|Come Away With Me
|498
|Phish
|Rift
|499
|Orton, Beth
|Central Reservation
|500
|Walker, Jerry Jeff
|Jerry Jeff Walker
|501
|Weezer
|Pinkerton
|502
|Smashing Pumpkins, The
|Ava Adore
|503
|Welch, Gillian
|Revival
|504
|Zappa, Frank
|Live at the Ritz
|505
|Band, The
|Stage Fright
|506
|Police, The
|Zenyatta Mondatta
|507
|Crash Test Dummies
|God Shuffled His Feet
|508
|Joel, Billy
|The Stranger
|509
|Alice Project
|Traveling With Lady Berlin
|510
|Westerberg, Paul
|Stereo
|511
|Weather Report
|Heavy Weather
|512
|Love
|Forever Changes
|513
|Wilco
|Yankee Foxtrot Hotel
|514
|Moe.
|Tin Cans and Car Tires
|515
|Yo La Tango
|I Can Hear the Heart Beating as One
|516
|Buffett, Jimmy
|Songs You Know By Heart
|517
|Jethro Tull
|Benefit
|518
|Duran Duran
|Seven and the Ragged Tiger
|519
|Adorable
|Against Perfection
|520
|Green, Al
|Gets Next To You
|521
|T-Model Ford
|Peewee Get My Gun
|522
|America
|Holiday
|523
|Morrison, Van
|Poetic Champions Compose
|524
|various artists
|Stealing Beauty OST
|525
|Fat Lady Sings
|Twist
|526
|Blood, Sweat & Tears
|Child is Father to the Man
|527
|Dylan, Bob
|Time Out Of Mind
|528
|Morphine
|Yes
|529
|various artists
|America: A Tribute to Heroes
|530
|Cliff, Jimmy
|The Harder They Come
|531
|Iron Butterfly
|Heavy
|532
|Dave Matthews Band
|Remember Two Things
|533
|Seeds, The
|The Seeds
|534
|Harper, Roy
|Flat Baroque and Beserk
|535
|Goodman, Benny
|Live at Carnegie Hall
|536
|Placebo
|Without You I’m Nothing
|537
|Doors, The
|Weird Scenes Inside the Gold Mine
|538
|Phish
|Story of the Ghost
|539
|Peter, Paul & Mary
|Moving
|540
|Meat Loaf
|Bat Out of Hell
|541
|Lamb
|Fear of Fours
|542
|Electric Prunes
|Mass in F Minor
|543
|Zappa, Frank
|Sofa #2
|544
|Costello, Elvis, With Burt Bacharach
|Painted From Memory
|545
|Sweet, Matthew
|Girlfriend
|546
|Vega, Suzanne
|Days of Open Hand
|547
|Police, The
|Outlandos D’Amour
|548
|Buffalo Tom
|Let Me Come Over
|549
|R.E.M.
|Out of Time
|550
|They Might Be Giants
|Flood
|551
|Jayhawks
|Hollywood Town Hall
|552
|Young, Neil
|Freedom
|553
|Smiths, The
|Louder Than Bombs
|554
|Police, The
|Reggatta Da Blanc
|555
|Hancock, Herbie
|Headhunters
|556
|Browne, Jackson
|For Everyman
|557
|Violent Femmes
|Violent Femmes
|558
|Marley, Bob, & The Wailers
|Confrontation
|559
|Uncle Tupelo
|Anodyne
|560
|Vega, Suzanne
|Suzanne Vega
|561
|Jane’s Addiction
|Ritual De Lo Habitual
|562
|Amos, Tori
|Strange Little Girls
|563
|Waits, Tom
|Mule Variations
|564
|XTC
|Drums & Wires
|565
|Jackson, Joe
|Night & Day
|566
|Townsend, Pete
|Rough Mix
|567
|Cake
|Fashion Nugget
|568
|Costello, Elvis
|Goodbye Cruel World
|569
|U2
|Rattle And Hum
|570
|Sugar
|File Under Easy Listening
|571
|Beatles, The
|Yellow Submarine
|572
|Alice In Chains
|Jar Of Flies
|573
|Santana
|Abraxas
|574
|Live
|Mental Jewelry
|575
|Rothberg, Patti
|Between the 1 and the 9
|576
|King, B.B.
|The Blues
|577
|Townsend, Pete
|All the Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes
|578
|XTC
|Oranges and Lemons (19890
|579
|Costello, Elvis
|King of America
|580
|James
|Laid
|581
|U2
|October
|582
|Barenaked Ladies
|Gordon
|583
|Conoscenti, Don
|Paradox Of Grace
|584
|Midnight Oil
|Diesel and Dust
|585
|10,000 Maniacs
|Our Time In Eden
|586
|Crow, Sheryl
|Tuesday Night Music Club
|587
|Sweet, Matthew
|Altered Beast
|588
|Cake
|Motorcade Of Generosity
|589
|Williams, Lucinda
|Essence
|590
|Badly Drawn Boy
|The Hour Of Bewilderbeast
|591
|Sweet, Matthew
|100% Fun
|592
|Costello, Elvis
|Spike
|593
|Cure, The
|Boys Don’t Cry
|594
|Medeski, Martin & Wood
|Shack-Man
|595
|Pretenders, The
|Learning to Crawl
|596
|Suzanne Vega
|Solitude Standing
|596
|Vega, Suzanne
|Solitude Standing
|597
|Ben Folds Five
|Ben Folds Five
|598
|Blues Traveler
|Blues Traveler
|599
|R.E.M.
|Monster
|600
|Lowe, Nick
|Pure Pop for Now People
|601
|Young, Neil
|Ragged Glory
|602
|Earle, Steve
|Transcendental Blues
|603
|Midnight Oil
|Blue Sky Mining
|604
|XTC
|Nonsuch
|605
|Wonder, Stevie
|Innervisions
|606
|10,000 Maniacs
|In My Tribe
|607
|Weezer
|Weezer
|608
|Urge Overkill
|Saturation
|609
|Vaughan, Stevie Ray, & Double Trouble
|Couldn’t Stand the Weather
|610
|Isaak, Chris
|San Francisco Days
|611
|Cream
|Fresh Cream
|612
|Smith, Patti
|Easter (19780
|613
|DiFranco, Ani
|Revelling: Reckoning
|614
|Cockburn, Bruce
|World of Wonders
|615
|Baez, Joan
|Play Me Backwards
|616
|Simon, Paul
|You’re The One
|617
|Amos, Tori
|Under the Pink
|618
|Carter, Dave, & Tracy Grammer
|Tanglewood Tree
|619
|Gray, David
|White Ladder
|620
|Lynne, Shelby
|I Am Shelby Lynne
|621
|Wilco
|A.M.
|622
|Foo Fighters
|Foo Fighters
|623
|Crowded House
|Afterglow
|624
|Strummer, Joe, & the Mescaleros
|Global a Go-Go
|625
|Blues Brothers, The
|Briefcase Full of Blues
|626
|Thompson, Richard
|Mock Tudor
|627
|Wainwright III, Loudon
|Last Man On Earth
|628
|Lowe, Nick
|Labour of Lust
|629
|Dandy Warhols
|Thirteen Tales From Urban Bohemia
|630
|Dylan, Bob
|Love and Theft
|631
|Depeche Mode
|Ultra
|632
|Bowie, David
|Heroes
|633
|Cake
|Comfort Eagle
|634
|Jackson, Joe
|Jumpin’ Jive
|635
|Cash, Johnny
|American III: Solitary Man
|636
|Cowboy Junkies
|Pale Sun, Crescent Moon
|637
|R.E.M.
|Life’s Rich Pageant
|638
|Live
|Throwing Copper
|639
|10,000 Maniacs
|Blind Man’s Zoo
|640
|Pretenders, The
|Pretenders
|641
|Dramarama
|Hi-Fi Sci-Fi
|642
|Bern, Dan
|New American Language
|643
|Vega, Suzanne
|Songs in Red and Gray
|644
|Vigilantes Of Love
|Summershine
|645
|Carter, Dave, & Tracy Grammer
|Drum Hat Buddha
|646
|Westerberg, Paul
|Eventually
|647
|O’Connor, Sinead
|I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got
|648
|Copeland, Shemekia
|Wicked
|649
|Shindell, Richard
|Blue Divide
|650
|Byrne, David
|Look Into the Eyeball
|651
|Jackson, Joe
|Night & Day II
|652
|Costello, Elvis
|Trust
|653
|PJ Harvey
|To Bring You My Love
|654
|Townsend, Pete
|Scoop
|655
|Cockburn, Bruce
|Stealing Fire
|656
|XTC
|Apple Venus Vol 1
|657
|Wallflowers, The
|Breach
|658
|Violent Femmes
|Blind Leading the Naked
|659
|Cake
|Prolonging The Magic
|660
|Ween
|White Pepper
|661
|Coldplay
|Parachutes
|662
|Cure, The
|Head on the Door
|663
|10,000 Maniacs
|MTV Unplugged
|664
|Vega, Suzanne
|99.9F Degrees
|665
|XTC
|Mummer
|666
|Knopfler, Mark
|Sailing To Philadelphia
|667
|Blind Boys Of Alabama
|The Blind Boys Of Alabama
|668
|Young, Neil
|Silver & Gold
|669
|Hiatt, John
|Stolen Moments
|670
|Keb’ Mo’
|Keb Mo
|671
|Prince
|Sign ‘O’ the Times
|672
|Bragg, Billy
|Don’t Try This At Home
|673
|Hunter, Ian
|Short Back and Sides
|674
|Smither, Chris
|Happier Blue
|675
|Widespread Panic
|Don’t Tell The Band
|676
|Etheridge, Melissa
|Melissa Etheridge
|677
|Violent Femmes
|Why Do Birds Sing?
|678
|Replacements, The
|All Shook Down
|679
|Hiatt, John
|Crossing Muddy Waters
|680
|Bragg, Billy
|Talking with the Taxman About Poetry
|681
|Waterboys
|The Whole Of The Moon
|682
|Westerberg, Paul
|14 Songs
|683
|Townsend, Pete
|Deep End Live
|684
|Talking Heads
|Remain in Light
|685
|Sundays
|Reading, Writing And Arithmetic
|686
|McCartney, Paul
|Run Devil Run
|687
|Happy Mondays
|Pills ‘N’ Thrills ‘N’ Bellyaches
|688
|Townsend, Pete
|Another Scoop
|689
|Smith, Patti
|Wave
|690
|Charles, Ray
|Berlin, 1962
|691
|Krauss, Alison, & Union Station
|New Favorite
|692
|Steely Dan
|Two Against Nature
|693
|Harris, Emmylou
|Red Dirt Girl
|694
|Arrested Development
|3 Years, 5 Months, 2 Days In The…
|695
|Colvin, Shawn
|A Few Small Repairs
|696
|Pickett, Wilson
|In the Midnight Hour
|697
|Pena, Paul
|New Train
|698
|Afro Celt Sound System
|Volume 3: Further In Time
|699
|Armatrading, Joan
|Greatest Hits
|700
|Smiths, The
|Strangeways Here We Come
|701
|Townsend, Pete
|White City
|702
|U2
|Zooropa
|703
|Alice In Chains
|Sap
|704
|Action Figure Party
|Action Figure Party
|705
|Whitley, Chris
|Perfect Day
|706
|Violent Femmes
|Hallowed Ground
|707
|Traveling Wilburys
|Vol. 3
|708
|Veruca Salt
|American Thighs
|709
|Townsend, Pete
|The Iron Man
|710
|Hunter, Ian
|You’re Never Alone with a Schizophrenic
|711
|Isaak, Chris
|Heart Shaped World
|712
|Vega, Suzanne
|Nine Objects of Desire
|713
|Old 97’s
|Fight Songs
|714
|Indigenous
|Circle
|715
|Townsend, Pete
|Lifehouse Chronicles
|716
|Westerberg, Paul
|Suicaine Gratifaction
|717
|Clapton, Eric
|461 Ocean Boulevard
|718
|Thompson, Richard
|Rumor and Sigh
|719
|Tears For Fears
|The Seeds Of Love
|720
|Smithereens
|Eleven
|721
|Semisonic
|Great Divide
|722
|Blues Brothers, The
|Blues Brothers [soundtrack]
|723
|Buffalo Tom
|Big Red Letter Day
|724
|Clapton, Eric
|Money and Cigarettes
|725
|Sting
|Ten Summoner’s Tales
|726
|Costello, Elvis
|Blood & Chocolate
|727
|McKeown, Erin
|Distillation
|728
|Afro Celt Sound System
|Volume 2: Release
|729
|10,000 Maniacs
|The Wishing Chair
|730
|Scofield, John
|A Gogo
|731
|various artists
|Sweet Relief: A Benefit For Victoria Williams
|732
|Phish
|Farmhouse
|733
|Smithereens
|Green Thoughts
|734
|Chapman, Tracy
|Telling Stories
|735
|Blur
|Leisure
|736
|Young, Neil
|Landing on Water
|737
|They Might Be Giants
|Factory Showroom
|738
|Amos, Tori
|Boys For Pele
|739
|Penn, Michael
|Free-For-All
|740
|Blake Babies
|God Bless The Blake Babies
|741
|Bragg, Billy, & Wilco
|Mermaid Avenue, Vol. 2
|742
|Creedence Clearwater Revival
|Willy & the Poor Boys
|743
|Burnside, R.L.
|Wish I Was In Heaven Sitting Down
|744
|Material Issue
|International Pop Overthrow
|745
|Williams, Dar
|The Green World
|746
|Gabriel, Peter
|Peter Gabriel I
|747
|Adams, Ryan
|Heartbreaker
|748
|Talking Heads
|Fear of Music
|749
|Chapman, Tracy
|Tracy Chapman
|750
|Beck
|Midnite Vultures
|751
|Ashcroft, Richard
|Alone With Everybody
|752
|Replacements, The
|Don’t Tell a Soul
|753
|Clem Snide
|The Ghost Of Fashion
|754
|Charles, Ray
|What’d I Say
|755
|Cure, The
|Wish
|756
|Jamiroquai
|Synkronized
|757
|Little Feat
|Chinese Work Songs
|758
|Lemonheads
|It’s A Shame About Ray
|759
|Starr, Ringo
|Ringo
|760
|Wilco
|Being There
|761
|Smashing Pumpkins, The
|Mellon Collie & the Infinite Sadness
|762
|Smithereens
|Especially For You
|763
|Toad The Wet Sprocket
|Fear
|764
|Yorn, Pete
|Musicforthemorningafter
|765
|Lennox, Annie
|Diva
|766
|Hiatt, John
|The Tiki Bar Is Open
|767
|Lang, K.D.
|Invincible Summer
|768
|Bears
|Car Caught Fire
|769
|Strummer, Joe, & the Mescaleros
|Rock Art and the X-Ray Style
|770
|Seal
|Seal
|771
|Robert Bradleys Blackwater Surprise
|New Ground
|772
|Medeski, Martin & Wood
|Combustication
|773
|Los Lobos
|Colossal Head
|774
|Mayall, John
|USA Union
|775
|various artists
|High Fidelity OST
|776
|Franklin, Aretha
|Lady Soul
|777
|Dire Straits
|Dire Straits
|778
|Earle, Steve
|Guitar Town
|779
|Etheridge, Melissa
|Skin
|780
|DiFranco, Ani
|To the Teeth
|781
|Beck
|Mellow Gold
|782
|Joplin, Josh, Group
|Useful Music
|783
|Cream
|Goodbye
|784
|Social Distortion
|Social Distortion
|785
|Dylan, Bob
|Another Side of Bob Dylan
|786
|Pearl Jam
|Vitalogy
|787
|Clapton, Eric, and B.B. King
|Riding with the King
|788
|Cleaves, Slaid
|Broke Down
|789
|Costa, Nikka
|Everybody Got Their Something
|790
|Dr. John
|Creole Moon
|791
|Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
|Looking Forward
|792
|U2
|Pop
|793
|Rancid
|..And Out Come the Wolves
|794
|Hunter, Charlie, Quartet
|Natty Dread
|795
|Brown, Clarence “Gatemouth”
|Back To Bogalusa
|796
|Mother Love Bone
|Mother Love Bone
|797
|Forbert, Steve
|Evergreen Boy
|798
|Caulfields
|Whirligig
|799
|Jackson, Joe
|Body & Soul
|800
|Cowboy Junkies
|The Trinity Session
|801
|Los Lobos
|How Will the Wolf Survive?
|802
|Crowell, Rodney
|The Houston Kid
|803
|Actual Tigers
|Gravelled & Green
|804
|Boxing Gandhis
|Boxing Gandhis
|805
|Nirvana
|In Utero
|806
|Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
|I Don’t Want To Go Home
|807
|Robert Bradleys Blackwater Surprise
|Time To Discover
|808
|Cousteau
|Cousteau
|809
|Parker, Maceo
|Dial M-A-C-E-O
|810
|Dara, Olu
|Neighborhoods
|811
|Colvin, Shawn
|Cover Girl
|812
|Zevon, Warren
|Life’ll Kill Ya
|813
|Parliament
|Mothership Connection
|814
|Whitley, Chris
|Rocket House
|815
|Smithereens
|Blow Up
|816
|Benson, George
|Shape Of Things To Come
|817
|Welch, Gillian
|Time (The Revelator)
|818
|James, Etta
|Matriarch Of The Blues
|819
|Depeche Mode
|Exciter
|820
|Ure, Midge
|Move Me
|821
|Thompson, Teddy
|Teddy Thompson
|822
|Talking Heads
|Naked
|823
|Pearl Jam
|Yield
|824
|Moxy Fruvous
|Thornhill
|825
|Gaye, Marvin
|Moods of Marvin Gaye
|826
|Allman Brothers, The
|Brothers and Sisters
|827
|Forbert, Steve
|Young, Guitar Days
|828
|Charlatans U.K.
|Some Friendly
|829
|Medeski, Martin & Wood
|The Dropper
|830
|Hancock, Herbie
|Future Shock
|831
|Fleck, Bela, & The Flecktones
|Live Art
|832
|A., Johnny
|Sometime Tuesday Morning
|833
|Guy, Buddy
|Sweet Tea
|834
|Harper, Ben, & The Innocent Criminals
|Burn To Shine
|835
|Son Volt
|Straightaways
|836
|Keb’ Mo’
|The Door
|837
|Hangdogs
|Beware Of Dog
|838
|Smith, Patti
|Gung Ho
|839
|Colvin, Shawn
|Steady On
|840
|Black Crowes, The
|Lions
|841
|Samples
|Return To Earth
|842
|Temple Of The Dog
|Temple Of The Dog
|843
|Galactic
|Crazyhorse Mongoose
|844
|Marley, Bob, & The Wailers
|Uprising
|845
|Living Colour
|Time’s Up
|846
|Porno For Pyros
|Porno For Pyros
|847
|Atkins, Nicole
|Those Damn Powerlines
|848
|Carthy, Eliza
|Angels & Cigarettes
|849
|Cockburn, Bruce
|Dancing in the Dragons Jaws
|850
|Mead, David
|The Luxury Of Time
|851
|Callier, Terry
|Timepeace
|852
|Geggy Tah
|Into The Oh
|853
|Morrison, Donegan, Barber
|Skiffle Sessions- Live In Belfast
|854
|Amos, Tori
|To Venus and Back
|855
|Cole, Lloyd
|The Negatives
|856
|Acoustic Alchemy
|Arcanum
|857
|Jabberpony
|So Far
|858
|Sobule, Jill
|Happy Town
|859
|Clapton, Eric
|Reptile
|860
|Colvin, Shawn
|Whole New You
|861
|Fleetwood Mac
|The Dance
|862
|Ramone, Joey
|Don’t Worry About Me
|863
|Fine Young Cannibals
|The Raw & The Cooked
|864
|Morcheeba
|Fragments Of Freedom
|865
|Pat Metheny Group
|Imaginary Day
|866
|Earle, Stacey
|Dancin’ With Them That Brung Me
|867
|Cohen, Leonard
|Ten New Songs
|868
|Smiths, The
|Meat Is Murder
|869
|Grushecky, Joe, & The Houserockers
|Scar
|870
|North Mississippi All Stars
|51 Phantom
|871
|Dr. John
|Duke Elegant
|872
|Shivaree
|I Oughtta Give You A Shot In The…
|873
|Jazz Jamaica
|Double Barrel
|874
|Rush
|2112
|875
|Voices On The Verge
|Live In Philadelphia
|876
|Crenshaw, Marshall
|Miracle Of Science
|877
|McNally, Shannon
|Jukebox Sparrows
|878
|St. Germain
|Tourist
|879
|Eurythmics
|Peace
|880
|Parton, Dolly
|Little Sparrow
|881
|Buckshot Lefonque
|Buckshot Lefonque
|882
|Cranberries
|No Need To Argue
|883
|Pearl Jam
|Binaural
|884
|Be Good Tanyas
|Blue Horse
|885
|Dave Matthews Band
|Live at Red Rocks
|886
|Gourds, The
|Bolsa de Agua
|887
|Luscious Jackson
|Fever In, Fever Out
|888
|Soul Asylum
|Grave Dancers Union
|889
|Simon, Paul
|Paul Simon
|890
|Phish
|Hoist
|891
|Browne, Jackson
|The Pretender
|892
|Gin Blossoms
|New Miserable Experience
|893
|Depeche Mode
|Music For the Masses
|894
|Young, Neil
|Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere
|895
|DiFranco, Ani
|Up Up Up Up Up
|896
|Crowded House
|Crowded House
|897
|G. Love & Special Sauce
|Yeah, It’s That Easy
|898
|Pop, Iggy
|Brick By Brick
|899
|Cohen, Leonard
|The Songs of Leonard Cohen
|900
|Morrissey
|Bona Drag
|901
|Springsteen, Bruce
|Live From New York City
|902
|Concrete Blonde
|Bloodletting
|903
|Hiatt, John
|Bring The Family
|904
|Jellyfish
|Bellybutton
|905
|PJ Harvey
|Dry