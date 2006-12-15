Top 905 Albums of All Time

Rank Artist Album

1 Beatles, The The Beatles (The White Album)

2 Springsteen, Bruce Born to Run

3 Beatles, The Abbey Road

4 Beatles, The Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

5 Dylan, Bob Blood on the Tracks

6 U2 The Joshua Tree

7 Springsteen, Bruce The Wild, The Innocent, and the E Street Shuffle

8 Dylan, Bob Highway 61 Revisited

9 Radiohead OK Computer

10 Fleetwood Mac Rumors

11 Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon

12 Beatles, The Revolver

13 Springsteen, Bruce Darkness On The Edge Of Town

14 Dylan, Bob Blonde On Blonde

15 Clash, The London Calling

16 Nirvana Nevermind

17 Bob Marley & The Wailers Legend

18 Beach Boys, The Pet Sounds

19 Springsteen, Bruce The River

20 Who, The Quadrophenia

21 Allman Brothers, The Eat a Peach

22 Little Feat Waiting For Columbus

23 Simon, Paul Graceland

24 Lennon, John Imagine

25 Hendrix, Jimi Axis: Bold as Love

26 Hendrix, Jimi Are You Experienced?

27 Springsteen, Bruce Born in the U.S.A.

28 Band, The Music From Big Pink

29 Springsteen, Bruce Greetings From Asbury Park

30 Who, The Who’s Next

31 Rolling Stones, The Exile On Main Street

32 Allman Brothers, The Live at Fillmore East

33 Rolling Stones, The Let It Bleed

34 Taylor, James Sweet Baby James

35 Grateful Dead, The Workingman’s Dead

36 Radiohead The Bends

37 Costello, Elvis My Aim Is True

38 Derek & the Dominoes Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs

39 Gaye, Marvin What’s Going On

40 Yes Fragile

41 Costello, Elvis Imperial Bedroom

42 Pearl Jam Ten

43 Mitchell, Joni Blue

44 Zevon, Warren Excitable Boy

45 Bjork Post

46 Hendrix, Jimi Electric Ladyland

47 Gabriel, Peter Us

48 Crosby, Stills & Nash CSN

49 R.E.M. Document

50 Police, The Synchronicity

51 Led Zeppelin Led Zeppelin

52 Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young DÃ©jÃ Vu

53 King, Carole Tapestry

54 Band, The The Band

55 Gabriel, Peter So

56 Counting Crows August and Everything After

57 Bowie, David The Rise & Fall Of Ziggy Stardust

58 Springsteen, Bruce The Rising

59 various artists O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ [soundtrack]

60 Replacements, The Let It Be

61 Squeeze Argybargy

62 R.E.M. Murmur

63 Jefferson Airplane Volunteers

64 Lennon, John Plastic Ono Band

65 Radiohead Kid A

66 Sex Pistols Never Mind the Bullocks

67 Yes Close to the Edge

68 Big Brother & the Holding Company Cheap Thrills

69 Mason, Dave Alone Together

70 Highway 9 What In Samhill?

71 Pretenders, The The Isle of View

72 Springsteen, Bruce Nebraska

73 Simon & Garfunkel Bridge Over Troubled Water

74 Costello, Elvis This Year’s Model

75 R.E.M. Automatic For The People

76 Gabriel, Peter Peter Gabriel III

77 Beatles, The Magical Mystery Tour

78 Young, Neil After the Gold Rush

79 Traveling Wilburys Vol. 1

80 Buckley, Jeff Grace

81 Clash, The Combat Rock

82 U2 The Unforgettable Fire

83 Indigo Girls Indigo Girls

84 Dire Straits Brothers In Arms

85 Young, Neil Harvest Moon

86 Lennon, John Double Fantasy

87 U2 All That You Can’t Leave Behind

88 Mann, Aimee Bachelor No. 2

89 U2 Achtung Baby

90 Petty, Tom Full Moon Fever

91 Springsteen, Bruce Human Touch

92 Blind Faith Blind Faith

93 Harrison, George All Things Must Pass

94 Rolling Stones, The Beggars Banquet

95 Velvet Underground & Nico Velvet Underground & Nico

96 Grateful Dead, The Terrapin Station

97 Doors, The Soft Parade

98 Morrison, Van Moondance

99 Byrds, The Sweetheart of the Rodeo

100 Big Country The Crossing

101 McCartney, Paul McCartney

102 Jane’s Addiction Nothing’s Shocking

103 Clash, The The Clash

104 Talking Heads Stop Making Sense

105 Pink Floyd The Wall

106 Brickell, Edie, & New Bohemians Shooting Rubberbands At The Stars

107 Replacements, The Tim

108 Led Zeppelin In Through the Out Door

109 Springsteen, Bruce Tunnel of Love

110 Dire Straits Making Movies

111 Reed, Lou Transformer

112 Grateful Dead, The The Grateful Dead

113 Steely Dan Aja

114 Petty, Tom, & the Heartbreakers Damn the Torpedoes

115 Cream Wheels of Fire

116 Doors, The The Doors

117 Kinks, The Arthur

118 Pink Floyd Animals

119 Dylan, Bob Nashville Skyline

120 Beatles, The Rubber Soul

121 Cracker Cracker

122 Led Zeppelin IV (Symbols)

123 Waits, Tom Raindogs

124 John, Elton Captain Fantastic

125 Talking Heads 77

126 Grateful Dead, The Live/Dead

127 Nyro, Laura Eli & the 13th Confession

128 Dave Matthews Band Crash

129 Marley, Bob, & The Wailers Exodus

130 Led Zeppelin Physical Grafitti

131 Jayhawks Tomorrow The Green Grass

132 Connells, The Still Life

133 Springsteen, Bruce Lucky Town

134 Crosby, Stills & Nash Crosby, Stills & Nash

135 Amos, Tori Little Earthquakes

136 Rolling Stones, The Some Girls

137 Bowie, David Space Oddity

138 Pixies Doolittle

139 Jethro Tull Thick as a Brick

140 Johnson, Jack Brushfire Fairytales

141 Grateful Dead, The Anthem of the Sun

142 Pink Floyd Meddle

143 Vaughan, Stevie Ray, & Double Trouble The Sky is Crying

144 Fagen, Donald The Nightfly

145 Dylan, Bob Bringing It All Back Home

146 Dots Will Echo Dots Will Echo

147 XTC Skylarking

148 Jackson, Joe I’m the Man

149 Vaughan, Stevie Ray, & Double Trouble Texas Flood

150 U2 War

151 Police, The Ghost in the Machine

152 PJ Harvey Stories From The City, Stories From the Sea

153 Jackson, Joe Look Sharp!

154 Pearl Jam Vs.

155 XTC Black Sea

156 Simon & Garfunkel Bookends

157 Ben Folds Five The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner

158 U2 Boy

159 Adams, Ryan Gold

160 Split Enz True Colours

161 Cranberries, The Everybody Else Is Doing It So Why Can’t We

162 Wallflowers, The Bringing Down The Horse

163 Smashing Pumpkins, The Siamese Dream

164 Steely Dan Pretzel Logic

165 B-52s, The Cosmic Thing

166 Townsend, Pete Empty Glass

167 various artists I Am Sam [soundtrack]

168 Traffic Low Spark of High-Heeled Boys

169 DiFranco, Ani Little Plastic Castle

170 XTC English Settlement

171 Dramarama Vinyl

172 Jackson, Joe Big World

173 Wainwright, Rufus Poses

174 Apple, Fiona Tidal

175 Young, Neil Harvest

176 various artists Singles [soundtrack]

177 Beck Mutations

178 Moe. Dither

179 Beck Odelay

180 Wonderstuff Never Loved Elvis

181 Del Amitri Change Everything

182 Bjork Vespertine

183 Boomtown Rats The Fine Art Of Surfacing

184 Earle, Steve Copperhead Road

185 Depeche Mode Violator

186 Breeders Last Splash

187 Foo Fighters The Colour And The Shape

188 XTC Wasp Star: Apple Venus Vol 2

189 Sobule, Jill Pink Pearl

190 Drake, Nick Pink Moon

191 Talking Heads Little Creatures (19850

192 Folds, Ben Rockin’ The Suburbs

193 Pogues, The Rum, Sodomy, and the Lash

194 various artists Concert For Bangladesh

195 Dashboard Confessional The Places You Have Come To Fear The Most

196 MacColl, Kirsty Tropical Brainstorm

197 Black Crowes, The Shake Your Money Maker

198 Rush Moving Pictures

199 Hem Rabbit Songs

200 King Crimson Discipline

201 Dylan, Bob The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan

202 Cash, Johnny Live at Folsom Prison

203 Thompson, Richard and Linda Shoot out the Lights

204 Zappa, Frank We’re Only In It For the Money

205 Simon & Garfunkel Sounds of Silence

206 McCartney, Paul, & Wings Band on the Run

207 Genesis The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway

208 Who, The Live at Leeds

209 Mitchell, Joni Court & Spark

210 Steely Dan Can’t Buy a Thrill

211 Lennon, John Mind Games

212 Cure, The Disintegration

213 Ultravox Quartet

214 Morphine Cure for Pain

215 Waters, Muddy Fathers and Sons

216 Raitt, Bonnie Nick of Time

217 Springsteen, Bruce The Ghost Of Tom Joad

218 Dramarama Stuck in Wonderamaland

219 Joplin, Janis Pearl

220 R.E.M. Reckoning

221 Son Volt Trace

222 Connells, The Ring

223 Bowie, David Hunky Dory

224 Davis, Miles Bitches Brew

225 Lovett, Lyle Joshua Judges Ruth

226 Duran Duran Rio

227 Gabriel, Peter Security

228 DiFranco, Ani Living in Clip

229 Grateful Dead, The American Beauty

230 Word The Word

231 Richman, Jonathan, & The Modern Lovers The Modern Lovers

232 Uncle Tupelo No Depression

233 Led Zeppelin Led Zeppelin III

234 Counting Crows Recovering the Satellites

235 Roxy Music Avalon

236 Buffalo Springfield Buffalo Springfield Again

237 Smashing Pumpkins, The Gish

238 Jefferson Airplane Surrealistic Pillow

239 Steely Dan Gaucho

240 Yes The Yes Album

241 Dylan, Bob The Times They Are A-Changin’

242 Pretenders, The Singles

243 Reed, Lou New York

244 Zappa, Frank, & The Mothers Hot Rats

245 Hiatt, John Perfectly Good Guitar

246 Brown, James Sex Machine

247 Led Zeppelin Houses of the Holy

248 Dylan, Bob Infidels

249 Randolph, Robert, & the Family Band Live at Wetlands

250 King Crimson Beat

251 James, Etta Best on Chess Records

252 Love, G. & Special Sauce Philadelphonic

253 Green, Al Let’s Stay Together

254 Smiths, The The Queen is Dead

255 Mott the Hoople All the Young Dudes

256 Byrds, The Turn! Turn! Turn!

257 Yaz Upstairs At Eric’s

258 Dave Matthews Band Under The Table And Dreaming

259 Traffic Dear Mr Fantasy 91968)

260 Phish Billy Breathes

261 Petty, Tom Wildflowers

262 Dramarama Cinema Verite

263 Waterboys This is the Sea

264 Queen News of the World

265 Mayer, John Room For Squares

266 Soul Coughing Irresistable Bliss

267 Doors, The Waiting For the Sun

268 Harris, Emmylou Spyboy

269 Cowboy Junkies Lay It Down

270 Clash, The Sandinista!

271 Forbert, Steve Jackrabbit Slim

272 Replacements, The Pleased to Meet Me

273 Griffith, Nanci Other Voices, Other Rooms

274 Led Zeppelin Led Zeppelin 2

275 Los Lobos Kiko

276 Bowie, David Station to Station

277 Simon & Garfunkel Parsley, Sage, Rosemary, & Thyme

278 Cure, The Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me

279 Dylan, Bob John Wesley Harding

280 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes Hearts of Stone

281 Amos, Tori From the Choirgirl Hotel

282 Psychedelic Furs, The The Psychedelic Furs

283 Smith, Patti Horses

284 Creedence Clearwater Revival Bayou Country

285 Stevens, Cat Tea for the Tillerman

286 Prince Purple Rain

287 Talking Heads Speaking in Tongues

288 Morrison, Van Astral Weeks

289 Indigo Girls Nomads Indians Saints

290 Nirvana Unplugged In New York

291 McLachlan, Sarah Fumbling Towards Ecstasy

292 Nichols, Jeb Loy Easy Now

293 Santana (with Dave Matthews) Supernatural

294 Williams, Dar Mortal City

295 James Gang Rides Again

296 Alarm, The Declaration

297 Dada Puzzle

298 Franklin, Aretha Aretha Sings the Blues

299 Grateful Dead, The Shakedown Street

300 Humble Pie Rock On

301 John, Elton Yellow Brick Road

302 Miller, Buddy Cruel Moon

303 Morphine Good

304 Rolling Stones, The Their Satanic Majesty’s Request

305 Television Marquee Moon

306 Who, The Tommy

307 Sugar Copper Blue

308 Morrissey Vauxhall And I

309 Parker, Graham Squeezing Out Sparks

310 Smith, Elliot XO

311 Costello, Elvis Armed Forces

312 Simon, Paul Rhythm Of The Saints

313 Beatles, The Let It Be

314 Semisonic Feeling Strangely Fine

315 P-Funk Standing on the Verge of Getting It On

316 Fixx, The Shuttered Room

317 Genesis Selling England By the Pound

318 La’s, The The La’s

319 Mann, Aimee Whatever

320 Osborne, Joan Relish

321 Penn, Michael March

322 Phair, Liz Exile In Guyville

323 Ramones Rocket to Russia

324 Rush Permanent Waves

325 Screaming Trees Dust

326 Pretenders, The Last of the Independents

327 The The Mindbomb

328 Jam, The The Jam

329 Cray, Robert Strong Pretender

330 Connells, The Weird Food and Devastation

331 Ian, Janis Between the Lines

332 McCartney, Paul, & Wings Venus and Mars

333 Red Hot Chili Peppers Bloodsugarsexmagik

334 Rundgren, Todd A Wizard, a True Star

335 Smashing Pumpkins, The Pisces Iscariot

336 Williams, Lucinda Car Wheels On A Gravel Road

337 Buffalo Springfield Buffalo Springfield

338 Young, Neil Rusts Never Sleeps (19790

339 Belly King

340 Nelson, Willie Red Headed Stranger

341 Wonder, Stevie Songs in the Key of Life

342 Henley, Don The End of the Innocence

343 Simon, Paul Hearts & Bones

344 Fleck, Bela, & The Flecktones Live at the Quick

345 Rolling Stones, The Sticky Fingers

346 Spin Doctors Pocket Full of Kryptonite

347 Eagles, The Hotel California

348 Prine, John Lost Dogs And Mixed Blessings

349 Traffic Traffic

350 Taylor, James James Taylor

351 Clapton, Eric Journeyman

352 Cohen, Leonard I’m Your Man

353 Morissette, Alanis Jagged Little Pill

354 Waters, Muddy Hard Again

355 Earle, Steve I Feel Alright

356 Parliament Funkentelechy vs the Placebo Syndrome

357 Mitchell, Joni For the Roses

358 Newman, Randy Sail Away

359 Stewart, Rod Every Picture Tells a Story

360 Kaplansky, Lucy Ten Year Night

361 Morrissey, Bill Bill Morrissey

362 Bowie, David Aladdin Sane

363 Social Distortion Somewhere Between Heaven and Hell

364 Cream Disreali Gears

365 Raitt, Bonnie Sweet Forgiveness

366 Morrison, Van Live From San Francisco

367 Black Crowes, The By Your Side

368 Hendrix, Jimi Band of Gypsies

369 Red Hot Chili Peppers Mothers Milk

370 various artists Pretty In Pink OST

371 Browne, Jackson Running on Empty

372 Hornsby, Bruce The Way It Is

373 Queen Sheer Heart Attack

374 Subdudes Annunciation

375 Young, Neil Zuma

376 Emerson, Lake & Palmer Brain Salad Surgery

377 Talking Heads More Songs About Buildings and Food

378 McKennitt, Loreena The Mask And Mirror

379 Treat Her Right Tied to the Tracks

380 Byrds, The Notorious Byrds Brothers

381 Dave Matthews Band Before These Crowded Streets

382 Franklin, Aretha The Delta Meets Detroit

383 Coltrane, John Blue Train

384 Run DMC Run DMC

385 E A Man Called E

386 Game Theory Lolita Nation

387 Petty, Tom, & the Heartbreakers Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

388 Devo Are We Not Men, We Are Devo

389 McCartney, Paul, & Wings Wings Over America

390 Alice In Chains Facelift

391 Beatles, The A Hard Day’s Night

392 Clapton, Eric Unplugged

393 Creedence Clearwater Revival Green River

394 Grateful Dead, The AOXOMOXOA

395 Humble Pie Smokin’

396 Manic Street Preachers Everything Must Go

397 Midnight Oil Red Sails in the Sunset

398 Peter, Paul & Mary Peter, Paul & Mary

399 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes Ruff Stuff

400 Steely Dan Katy Lied

401 Superdrag Regretfully Yours

402 Waits, Tom The Black Rider

403 Soundgarden Down On The Upside

404 Cars, The Panorama

405 James, Elmore The Sky is Crying

406 Bern, Dan Dan Bern

407 Dylan, Bob Desire

408 Blind Melon Blind Melon

409 Wonder, Stevie Talking Book

410 Counting Crows This Desert Life

411 Nelson, Willie Teatro

412 Buffett, Jimmy Hot Water

413 Zappa, Frank Freak Out

414 Penn, Michael Resigned

415 The Band Northern Lights, Southern Cross

416 Beck, Jeff Truth

417 Black Crowes, The The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion

418 Collins, Judy Wild Flowers

419 Lofgren, Nils Silver Lining

420 Moe. No Doy

421 Phish Junta

422 Prine, John The Missing Years

423 Starsailor Love Is Here

424 Waters, Muddy It’s Hard

425 Zappa, Frank Roxy & Elsewhere

426 Public Enemy It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back

427 Eagles, The The Long Run

428 Blur Modern Life Is Rubbish

429 Traffic Welcome to the Canteen

430 Connells, The Fun and Games

431 Costello, Elvis Punch the Clock

432 Marah Kids In Philly

433 Radiohead Amnesiac

434 Burtnick, Glen Palookaville

435 P-Funk Earth Tour 1974

436 Beatles, The With the Beatles

437 Apple, Fiona When The Pawn

438 Oasis What’s the Story Morning Glory

439 Parker, Graham The Mona Lisa’s Sister

440 Replacements, The Hootenanny

441 Ramones Ramones

442 Simon, Paul There Goes Rhymin’ Simon

443 Stewart, Rod Gasoline Alley

444 James Gang Yer Album

445 Cry, Cry, Cry Cry, Cry, Cry

446 Savoy Brown Looking In

447 Harrison, George Dark Horse

448 Social Distortion White Light, White Heat, White Trash

449 Genesis And Then There Were Three

450 Black Crowes, The Amorica

451 Guthrie, Arlo Washington County

452 Joel, Billy Turnstiles

453 Bush, Kate Hounds of Love

454 Soul Coughing Ruby Vroom

455 Stray Cats Built For Speed

456 Morrison, Van Common One

457 Stereo MCs Connected

458 Morphine The Night

459 Eddie, John A Guy Walks Into a Barâ€¦

460 NRBQ Stay With Me

461 Psychedelic Furs, The World Outside

462 Vaughn, Ben 65 Rambler

463 Portishead Portishead

464 Blue Nile, The The Blue Nile

465 Til Tuesday Everything’s Different Now

466 Dirty Dozen Brass Band Mystical Magic

467 Winter, Johnny Johnny Winter

468 Jane’s Addiction XXX

469 Mayall, John The Turning Point

470 Husker Du Zen Arcade

471 Morphine Like Swimming

472 Kaukonen, Jorma Quah

473 Phish Lawn Boy

474 Joel, Billy Songs in the Attic

475 Connells, The One Simple Word

476 Doors, The Strange Days

477 Dylan, Bob Slow Train Coming

478 Franklin, Aretha Spirit in the Dark

479 Grateful Dead, The Reckoning

480 Indigo Girls Rites of Passage

481 Loud Family Plants & Birds & Rocks & Things

482 Mitchell, Joni Ladies of the Canyon

483 Morrison, Van Wavelength

484 Nilsson, Harry Harry

485 Pulp Different Class

486 Rolling Stones, The Flowers

487 Southern Culture On The Skids Dirt Track Date

488 Belle & Sebastian The Boy With the Arab Strap

489 Zappa, Frank Live in New York

490 Humble Pie Performance: Rockin’ the Fillmore

491 Queen Queen II

492 Traffic John Barleycorn Must Die

493 Clark, Guy Boats to Build

494 Brown Turn the House Lights Down

495 Davis, Miles Birth of the Cool

496 Dylan, Bob Self Portrait

497 Jones, Norah Come Away With Me

498 Phish Rift

499 Orton, Beth Central Reservation

500 Walker, Jerry Jeff Jerry Jeff Walker

501 Weezer Pinkerton

502 Smashing Pumpkins, The Ava Adore

503 Welch, Gillian Revival

504 Zappa, Frank Live at the Ritz

505 Band, The Stage Fright

506 Police, The Zenyatta Mondatta

507 Crash Test Dummies God Shuffled His Feet

508 Joel, Billy The Stranger

509 Alice Project Traveling With Lady Berlin

510 Westerberg, Paul Stereo

511 Weather Report Heavy Weather

512 Love Forever Changes

513 Wilco Yankee Foxtrot Hotel

514 Moe. Tin Cans and Car Tires

515 Yo La Tango I Can Hear the Heart Beating as One

516 Buffett, Jimmy Songs You Know By Heart

517 Jethro Tull Benefit

518 Duran Duran Seven and the Ragged Tiger

519 Adorable Against Perfection

520 Green, Al Gets Next To You

521 T-Model Ford Peewee Get My Gun

522 America Holiday

523 Morrison, Van Poetic Champions Compose

524 various artists Stealing Beauty OST

525 Fat Lady Sings Twist

526 Blood, Sweat & Tears Child is Father to the Man

527 Dylan, Bob Time Out Of Mind

528 Morphine Yes

529 various artists America: A Tribute to Heroes

530 Cliff, Jimmy The Harder They Come

531 Iron Butterfly Heavy

532 Dave Matthews Band Remember Two Things

533 Seeds, The The Seeds

534 Harper, Roy Flat Baroque and Beserk

535 Goodman, Benny Live at Carnegie Hall

536 Placebo Without You I’m Nothing

537 Doors, The Weird Scenes Inside the Gold Mine

538 Phish Story of the Ghost

539 Peter, Paul & Mary Moving

540 Meat Loaf Bat Out of Hell

541 Lamb Fear of Fours

542 Electric Prunes Mass in F Minor

543 Zappa, Frank Sofa #2

544 Costello, Elvis, With Burt Bacharach Painted From Memory

545 Sweet, Matthew Girlfriend

546 Vega, Suzanne Days of Open Hand

547 Police, The Outlandos D’Amour

548 Buffalo Tom Let Me Come Over

549 R.E.M. Out of Time

550 They Might Be Giants Flood

551 Jayhawks Hollywood Town Hall

552 Young, Neil Freedom

553 Smiths, The Louder Than Bombs

554 Police, The Reggatta Da Blanc

555 Hancock, Herbie Headhunters

556 Browne, Jackson For Everyman

557 Violent Femmes Violent Femmes

558 Marley, Bob, & The Wailers Confrontation

559 Uncle Tupelo Anodyne

560 Vega, Suzanne Suzanne Vega

561 Jane’s Addiction Ritual De Lo Habitual

562 Amos, Tori Strange Little Girls

563 Waits, Tom Mule Variations

564 XTC Drums & Wires

565 Jackson, Joe Night & Day

566 Townsend, Pete Rough Mix

567 Cake Fashion Nugget

568 Costello, Elvis Goodbye Cruel World

569 U2 Rattle And Hum

570 Sugar File Under Easy Listening

571 Beatles, The Yellow Submarine

572 Alice In Chains Jar Of Flies

573 Santana Abraxas

574 Live Mental Jewelry

575 Rothberg, Patti Between the 1 and the 9

576 King, B.B. The Blues

577 Townsend, Pete All the Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes

578 XTC Oranges and Lemons (19890

579 Costello, Elvis King of America

580 James Laid

581 U2 October

582 Barenaked Ladies Gordon

583 Conoscenti, Don Paradox Of Grace

584 Midnight Oil Diesel and Dust

585 10,000 Maniacs Our Time In Eden

586 Crow, Sheryl Tuesday Night Music Club

587 Sweet, Matthew Altered Beast

588 Cake Motorcade Of Generosity

589 Williams, Lucinda Essence

590 Badly Drawn Boy The Hour Of Bewilderbeast

591 Sweet, Matthew 100% Fun

592 Costello, Elvis Spike

593 Cure, The Boys Don’t Cry

594 Medeski, Martin & Wood Shack-Man

595 Pretenders, The Learning to Crawl

596 Suzanne Vega Solitude Standing

597 Ben Folds Five Ben Folds Five

598 Blues Traveler Blues Traveler

599 R.E.M. Monster

600 Lowe, Nick Pure Pop for Now People

601 Young, Neil Ragged Glory

602 Earle, Steve Transcendental Blues

603 Midnight Oil Blue Sky Mining

604 XTC Nonsuch

605 Wonder, Stevie Innervisions

606 10,000 Maniacs In My Tribe

607 Weezer Weezer

608 Urge Overkill Saturation

609 Vaughan, Stevie Ray, & Double Trouble Couldn’t Stand the Weather

610 Isaak, Chris San Francisco Days

611 Cream Fresh Cream

612 Smith, Patti Easter (19780

613 DiFranco, Ani Revelling: Reckoning

614 Cockburn, Bruce World of Wonders

615 Baez, Joan Play Me Backwards

616 Simon, Paul You’re The One

617 Amos, Tori Under the Pink

618 Carter, Dave, & Tracy Grammer Tanglewood Tree

619 Gray, David White Ladder

620 Lynne, Shelby I Am Shelby Lynne

621 Wilco A.M.

622 Foo Fighters Foo Fighters

623 Crowded House Afterglow

624 Strummer, Joe, & the Mescaleros Global a Go-Go

625 Blues Brothers, The Briefcase Full of Blues

626 Thompson, Richard Mock Tudor

627 Wainwright III, Loudon Last Man On Earth

628 Lowe, Nick Labour of Lust

629 Dandy Warhols Thirteen Tales From Urban Bohemia

630 Dylan, Bob Love and Theft

631 Depeche Mode Ultra

632 Bowie, David Heroes

633 Cake Comfort Eagle

634 Jackson, Joe Jumpin’ Jive

635 Cash, Johnny American III: Solitary Man

636 Cowboy Junkies Pale Sun, Crescent Moon

637 R.E.M. Life’s Rich Pageant

638 Live Throwing Copper

639 10,000 Maniacs Blind Man’s Zoo

640 Pretenders, The Pretenders

641 Dramarama Hi-Fi Sci-Fi

642 Bern, Dan New American Language

643 Vega, Suzanne Songs in Red and Gray

644 Vigilantes Of Love Summershine

645 Carter, Dave, & Tracy Grammer Drum Hat Buddha

646 Westerberg, Paul Eventually

647 O’Connor, Sinead I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got

648 Copeland, Shemekia Wicked

649 Shindell, Richard Blue Divide

650 Byrne, David Look Into the Eyeball

651 Jackson, Joe Night & Day II

652 Costello, Elvis Trust

653 PJ Harvey To Bring You My Love

654 Townsend, Pete Scoop

655 Cockburn, Bruce Stealing Fire

656 XTC Apple Venus Vol 1

657 Wallflowers, The Breach

658 Violent Femmes Blind Leading the Naked

659 Cake Prolonging The Magic

660 Ween White Pepper

661 Coldplay Parachutes

662 Cure, The Head on the Door

663 10,000 Maniacs MTV Unplugged

664 Vega, Suzanne 99.9F Degrees

665 XTC Mummer

666 Knopfler, Mark Sailing To Philadelphia

667 Blind Boys Of Alabama The Blind Boys Of Alabama

668 Young, Neil Silver & Gold

669 Hiatt, John Stolen Moments

670 Keb’ Mo’ Keb Mo

671 Prince Sign ‘O’ the Times

672 Bragg, Billy Don’t Try This At Home

673 Hunter, Ian Short Back and Sides

674 Smither, Chris Happier Blue

675 Widespread Panic Don’t Tell The Band

676 Etheridge, Melissa Melissa Etheridge

677 Violent Femmes Why Do Birds Sing?

678 Replacements, The All Shook Down

679 Hiatt, John Crossing Muddy Waters

680 Bragg, Billy Talking with the Taxman About Poetry

681 Waterboys The Whole Of The Moon

682 Westerberg, Paul 14 Songs

683 Townsend, Pete Deep End Live

684 Talking Heads Remain in Light

685 Sundays Reading, Writing And Arithmetic

686 McCartney, Paul Run Devil Run

687 Happy Mondays Pills ‘N’ Thrills ‘N’ Bellyaches

688 Townsend, Pete Another Scoop

689 Smith, Patti Wave

690 Charles, Ray Berlin, 1962

691 Krauss, Alison, & Union Station New Favorite

692 Steely Dan Two Against Nature

693 Harris, Emmylou Red Dirt Girl

694 Arrested Development 3 Years, 5 Months, 2 Days In The…

695 Colvin, Shawn A Few Small Repairs

696 Pickett, Wilson In the Midnight Hour

697 Pena, Paul New Train

698 Afro Celt Sound System Volume 3: Further In Time

699 Armatrading, Joan Greatest Hits

700 Smiths, The Strangeways Here We Come

701 Townsend, Pete White City

702 U2 Zooropa

703 Alice In Chains Sap

704 Action Figure Party Action Figure Party

705 Whitley, Chris Perfect Day

706 Violent Femmes Hallowed Ground

707 Traveling Wilburys Vol. 3

708 Veruca Salt American Thighs

709 Townsend, Pete The Iron Man

710 Hunter, Ian You’re Never Alone with a Schizophrenic

711 Isaak, Chris Heart Shaped World

712 Vega, Suzanne Nine Objects of Desire

713 Old 97’s Fight Songs

714 Indigenous Circle

715 Townsend, Pete Lifehouse Chronicles

716 Westerberg, Paul Suicaine Gratifaction

717 Clapton, Eric 461 Ocean Boulevard

718 Thompson, Richard Rumor and Sigh

719 Tears For Fears The Seeds Of Love

720 Smithereens Eleven

721 Semisonic Great Divide

722 Blues Brothers, The Blues Brothers [soundtrack]

723 Buffalo Tom Big Red Letter Day

724 Clapton, Eric Money and Cigarettes

725 Sting Ten Summoner’s Tales

726 Costello, Elvis Blood & Chocolate

727 McKeown, Erin Distillation

728 Afro Celt Sound System Volume 2: Release

729 10,000 Maniacs The Wishing Chair

730 Scofield, John A Gogo

731 various artists Sweet Relief: A Benefit For Victoria Williams

732 Phish Farmhouse

733 Smithereens Green Thoughts

734 Chapman, Tracy Telling Stories

735 Blur Leisure

736 Young, Neil Landing on Water

737 They Might Be Giants Factory Showroom

738 Amos, Tori Boys For Pele

739 Penn, Michael Free-For-All

740 Blake Babies God Bless The Blake Babies

741 Bragg, Billy, & Wilco Mermaid Avenue, Vol. 2

742 Creedence Clearwater Revival Willy & the Poor Boys

743 Burnside, R.L. Wish I Was In Heaven Sitting Down

744 Material Issue International Pop Overthrow

745 Williams, Dar The Green World

746 Gabriel, Peter Peter Gabriel I

747 Adams, Ryan Heartbreaker

748 Talking Heads Fear of Music

749 Chapman, Tracy Tracy Chapman

750 Beck Midnite Vultures

751 Ashcroft, Richard Alone With Everybody

752 Replacements, The Don’t Tell a Soul

753 Clem Snide The Ghost Of Fashion

754 Charles, Ray What’d I Say

755 Cure, The Wish

756 Jamiroquai Synkronized

757 Little Feat Chinese Work Songs

758 Lemonheads It’s A Shame About Ray

759 Starr, Ringo Ringo

760 Wilco Being There

761 Smashing Pumpkins, The Mellon Collie & the Infinite Sadness

762 Smithereens Especially For You

763 Toad The Wet Sprocket Fear

764 Yorn, Pete Musicforthemorningafter

765 Lennox, Annie Diva

766 Hiatt, John The Tiki Bar Is Open

767 Lang, K.D. Invincible Summer

768 Bears Car Caught Fire

769 Strummer, Joe, & the Mescaleros Rock Art and the X-Ray Style

770 Seal Seal

771 Robert Bradleys Blackwater Surprise New Ground

772 Medeski, Martin & Wood Combustication

773 Los Lobos Colossal Head

774 Mayall, John USA Union

775 various artists High Fidelity OST

776 Franklin, Aretha Lady Soul

777 Dire Straits Dire Straits

778 Earle, Steve Guitar Town

779 Etheridge, Melissa Skin

780 DiFranco, Ani To the Teeth

781 Beck Mellow Gold

782 Joplin, Josh, Group Useful Music

783 Cream Goodbye

784 Social Distortion Social Distortion

785 Dylan, Bob Another Side of Bob Dylan

786 Pearl Jam Vitalogy

787 Clapton, Eric, and B.B. King Riding with the King

788 Cleaves, Slaid Broke Down

789 Costa, Nikka Everybody Got Their Something

790 Dr. John Creole Moon

791 Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Looking Forward

792 U2 Pop

793 Rancid ..And Out Come the Wolves

794 Hunter, Charlie, Quartet Natty Dread

795 Brown, Clarence “Gatemouth” Back To Bogalusa

796 Mother Love Bone Mother Love Bone

797 Forbert, Steve Evergreen Boy

798 Caulfields Whirligig

799 Jackson, Joe Body & Soul

800 Cowboy Junkies The Trinity Session

801 Los Lobos How Will the Wolf Survive?

802 Crowell, Rodney The Houston Kid

803 Actual Tigers Gravelled & Green

804 Boxing Gandhis Boxing Gandhis

805 Nirvana In Utero

806 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes I Don’t Want To Go Home

807 Robert Bradleys Blackwater Surprise Time To Discover

808 Cousteau Cousteau

809 Parker, Maceo Dial M-A-C-E-O

810 Dara, Olu Neighborhoods

811 Colvin, Shawn Cover Girl

812 Zevon, Warren Life’ll Kill Ya

813 Parliament Mothership Connection

814 Whitley, Chris Rocket House

815 Smithereens Blow Up

816 Benson, George Shape Of Things To Come

817 Welch, Gillian Time (The Revelator)

818 James, Etta Matriarch Of The Blues

819 Depeche Mode Exciter

820 Ure, Midge Move Me

821 Thompson, Teddy Teddy Thompson

822 Talking Heads Naked

823 Pearl Jam Yield

824 Moxy Fruvous Thornhill

825 Gaye, Marvin Moods of Marvin Gaye

826 Allman Brothers, The Brothers and Sisters

827 Forbert, Steve Young, Guitar Days

828 Charlatans U.K. Some Friendly

829 Medeski, Martin & Wood The Dropper

830 Hancock, Herbie Future Shock

831 Fleck, Bela, & The Flecktones Live Art

832 A., Johnny Sometime Tuesday Morning

833 Guy, Buddy Sweet Tea

834 Harper, Ben, & The Innocent Criminals Burn To Shine

835 Son Volt Straightaways

836 Keb’ Mo’ The Door

837 Hangdogs Beware Of Dog

838 Smith, Patti Gung Ho

839 Colvin, Shawn Steady On

840 Black Crowes, The Lions

841 Samples Return To Earth

842 Temple Of The Dog Temple Of The Dog

843 Galactic Crazyhorse Mongoose

844 Marley, Bob, & The Wailers Uprising

845 Living Colour Time’s Up

846 Porno For Pyros Porno For Pyros

847 Atkins, Nicole Those Damn Powerlines

848 Carthy, Eliza Angels & Cigarettes

849 Cockburn, Bruce Dancing in the Dragons Jaws

850 Mead, David The Luxury Of Time

851 Callier, Terry Timepeace

852 Geggy Tah Into The Oh

853 Morrison, Donegan, Barber Skiffle Sessions- Live In Belfast

854 Amos, Tori To Venus and Back

855 Cole, Lloyd The Negatives

856 Acoustic Alchemy Arcanum

857 Jabberpony So Far

858 Sobule, Jill Happy Town

859 Clapton, Eric Reptile

860 Colvin, Shawn Whole New You

861 Fleetwood Mac The Dance

862 Ramone, Joey Don’t Worry About Me

863 Fine Young Cannibals The Raw & The Cooked

864 Morcheeba Fragments Of Freedom

865 Pat Metheny Group Imaginary Day

866 Earle, Stacey Dancin’ With Them That Brung Me

867 Cohen, Leonard Ten New Songs

868 Smiths, The Meat Is Murder

869 Grushecky, Joe, & The Houserockers Scar

870 North Mississippi All Stars 51 Phantom

871 Dr. John Duke Elegant

872 Shivaree I Oughtta Give You A Shot In The…

873 Jazz Jamaica Double Barrel

874 Rush 2112

875 Voices On The Verge Live In Philadelphia

876 Crenshaw, Marshall Miracle Of Science

877 McNally, Shannon Jukebox Sparrows

878 St. Germain Tourist

879 Eurythmics Peace

880 Parton, Dolly Little Sparrow

881 Buckshot Lefonque Buckshot Lefonque

882 Cranberries No Need To Argue

883 Pearl Jam Binaural

884 Be Good Tanyas Blue Horse

885 Dave Matthews Band Live at Red Rocks

886 Gourds, The Bolsa de Agua

887 Luscious Jackson Fever In, Fever Out

888 Soul Asylum Grave Dancers Union

889 Simon, Paul Paul Simon

890 Phish Hoist

891 Browne, Jackson The Pretender

892 Gin Blossoms New Miserable Experience

893 Depeche Mode Music For the Masses

894 Young, Neil Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere

895 DiFranco, Ani Up Up Up Up Up

896 Crowded House Crowded House

897 G. Love & Special Sauce Yeah, It’s That Easy

898 Pop, Iggy Brick By Brick

899 Cohen, Leonard The Songs of Leonard Cohen

900 Morrissey Bona Drag

901 Springsteen, Bruce Live From New York City

902 Concrete Blonde Bloodletting

903 Hiatt, John Bring The Family

904 Jellyfish Bellybutton