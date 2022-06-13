1 dead after fire in NJ senior living facility

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a fire in a room at a senior living facility in New Jersey left one person dead. Ridgewood police say the blaze at the Ridgecrest Apartments was reported at about 7:30 p.m. and was “knocked down” within minutes. Sgt. Kevin McKeon said the victim was found in one of the rooms and the blaze was contained to that room. The name of the victim wasn’t immediately released. McKeon said residents of the Bergen County facility were temporarily relocated to another part of the facility but were later returned to their units. The cause of the blaze is under investigation by local police and county prosecutors.