$100M water park at Showboat hotel OK’d, tax break pending

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A development agency in Atlantic City has approved construction of a $100 million water park at the former Showboat casino in a move designed to make the gambling resort more appealing to families and off-season tourists. But the key to making the project work — 20 years of tax breaks the Showboat’s owner is seeking — has not yet been decided. The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is expected to consider that request within the next few weeks. But it did give final land use approval to the project, which will be built on a vacant lot next to the Showboat, which currently operates as a non-gambling hotel.