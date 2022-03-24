2 firefighters injured battling blaze at PepsiCo factory

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey (AP) — Officials say two firefighters were injured Tuesday battling a massive blaze at a PepsiCo factory in New Jersey. WABC-TV reports that the fire started just after 6:30 p.m. in Piscataway and spread to a fifth alarm, according to police. Piscataway Mayor Brian Wahler said one firefighter suffered heat exhaustion while the other injured their shoulder. PepsiCo said in a statement late Tuesday that, “All employees and people who were in the facility have been evacuated with no injuries,” adding that details of how the fire started will be investigated.