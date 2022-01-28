2 juveniles charged with setting fire that shut Parkway

BRICK, N.J. (AP) — Two juveniles are facing charges that they deliberately set a fire that shut down a section of the Garden State Parkway in Brick overnight earlier this month. State Police say the two were charged Tuesday with arson, burglary, criminal mischief, interference with transportation and defiant trespass. They were released pending a future court date. They are accused of setting a fire in a drainage culvert that runs beneath the Parkway at Exit 91 in Brick on Jan. 19. The Parkway remained close in the area for 10 hours.