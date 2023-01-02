2 NJ ice fishermen feared drowned; 1 body found, 1 sought

KINNELON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities searching for two missing New Jersey ice fishermen say one body has been recovered and another is being sought. Morris County prosecutors say family members called Butler police at about 2 p.m. Saturday to report that a 76-year-old Passaic man and a 64-year-old Clifton man had not returned from ice fishing at Split Rock Reservoir. Prosecutors said the belongings of the victims were found on the shoreline and two holes in the ice were seen about 100 yards from shore. One body was recovered Saturday before the search was suspended due to weather and darkness, with dive teams slated to resume the search Sunday.