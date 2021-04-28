2 NJ officers charged in attack, filing false report

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say two Paterson police officers late last year attacked a person, hitting him in the face and body, and then falsely filed a report saying the person punched one of them in the chest and was “screaming profanities” at them. Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig said Tuesday in a statement that Officers Kevin Patino and Kendry Tineo-Restituyo have been charged with depriving a victim of his constitutional right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by police and with filing a false police report, according to the statement. Messages seeking a response have been left with both officers’ attorneys.