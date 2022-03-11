2 people indicted in New Jersey on ‘community gun’ charges

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey state grand jury has indicted two people on several charges stemming from an investigation that authorities said led to the seizure of three “community” guns transported to New Jersey from Georgia. Quaneisha Frost-Clark, of Loganville, Georgia, and Marquise Peterson, of Trenton, are accused of conspiracy, possessing the guns and transporting them to the state during a six-month period in 2020. The indictment was handed up Wednesday and made public Thursday. Acting state Attorney General Platkin said the case highlights law enforcement efforts to combat gun trafficking, adding that the “vast majority” of firearms used in criminal activity in New Jersey originate from out of state.