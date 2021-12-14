2 teens charged in Trenton shooting that killed 2, injured 2

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have arrested two teenagers in a shooting in September in New Jersey’s capital city that left two people dead and two wounded. The Mercer County prosecutor says a 17-year-old male from Trenton and a 16-year-old male from Hamilton are accused of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault and other charges. Their names have not been released because they are juveniles. Police on Sept. 25 found 15-year-old Shemiah Davis and 19-year-old Candice Ruff wounded along with two others. Davis died that day and Ruff died on Oct. 4. Trenton’s mayor called the shooting “senseless.”