Man accused in football game shooting pleads not guilty

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of firing a gun into the crowded bleachers at a New Jersey high school football game last year, killing a 10-year-old boy, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges. Alvin Wyatt didn’t speak during a brief hearing Thursday. The 31-year-old Atlantic City man could be sentenced to life without parole if he’s convicted. Wyatt is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and two weapons offenses stemming from the Nov. 15 shooting at a playoff game between Pleasantville and Camden. Five other men, including one wounded in the shooting, also face charges.