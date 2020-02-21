New video shows details from fatal shootout at kosher deli

Newly released video from a fatal shootout at a kosher grocery store in Jersey City shows the moment one of the shooters exited the van he drove there, took three steps and raised a long gun before entering the market, sending passersby scattering away from the shop. The seven video files span roughly three hours from the Dec. 10 barrage that ended with the deaths of three people at the market, plus the two shooters. The attackers also killed a Jersey City police detective earlier that day, according to authorities. The Associated Press obtained the video from the attorney general’s office through the state’s open records law.