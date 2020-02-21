Transco back again, seeking permits for Eastern gas pipeline

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (AP) — A hotly contested proposal to build a pipeline to take natural gas to customers in New York City and Long Island is back before New Jersey regulators. The plan would add to the existing Transco pipeline and would carry enough gas to heat 2.3 million homes. Supporters say the project is essential to ensuring New York’s energy needs are met. But opponents say it is unneeded and will encourage the burning of fossil fuels at a time when climate change is causing serious harm. It would carry gas from Pennsylvania through New Jersey and Raritan Bay to New York.