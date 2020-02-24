County in search of historic preservation projects

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Historical Commission is accepting nominations for its annual Preservation Awards Program, which recognizes individuals who have preserved historic structures located in Monmouth County.

“Those individuals who restore Monmouth County historical sites deserve to be recognized for their challenging, time-consuming and costly endeavors,” said Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the County’s Historical Commission. “The annual Preservation Awards Program will honor recently preserved historical structures throughout the County and recognize the people who dedicated their time and effort.”

Qualified applicants can be private citizens, organizations, businesses, municipalities or any one group who recently preserved an historic structure. Homes, commercial buildings, houses of worship and other County structures that are more than 50 years old are eligible for the award. The deadline to submit a nomination is April 20, 2020.

Last year, a Historic Preservation Award was presented to builder Roger Mumford and the T. Thomas Fortune Foundation for the rehabilitation and preservation of the former home of T. Thomas Fortune. The Squan Village Historical Society was also honored for their restoration of the Bailey-Reed Carriage House, which was constructed by the Bailey family over 200 years ago. John and Christine Parker, Middletown residents, were also recognized for restoring and preserving their historic home, known as the “House on Conover Hill.”

The nomination process requires the completion of an application that can be downloaded from the County’s website at www.visitmonmouth.com or by contacting Executive Director, John Fabiano, at John.Fabiano@co.monmouth.nj.us.

Completed applications should be mailed to Monmouth County Historical Commission, Hall of Records Annex, 2nd floor, Freehold, NJ 07728 by the deadline, April 20.