New Jersey governor to unveil his 3rd state budget

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is set to propose his third budget, setting up a possible repeat showdown with lawmakers over his so-far unsuccessful attempts to raise income taxes on the wealthy. The current fiscal year’s $38.7 billion budget expires on June 30. The governor and the Legislature have a constitutional mandate to enact a balanced budget by the deadline. Despite Democrats firm control on state government, Democratic lawmakers have balked at Murphy’s proposals the past two years to hike marginal tax rates on incomes over $1 million from 8.97% to 10.75%.