Costs, delays scuttle 124-mile Constitution Pipeline project

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A nearly $1 billion pipeline project that had been designed to take natural gas from Pennsylvania to New York and New England has been abandoned. A spokeswoman from Charlotte, North Carolina-based Duke Energy says Monday that the economics of the 124-mile-long Constitution Pipeline project have changed so the investment is no longer justified. Duke is one of four project partners. The Williams Cos. of Tulsa, Okahoma, is the principal partner. The others are Houston-based Cabot Oil and Gas and Calgary, Alberta-based Alta Gas. The Constitution Pipeline was proposed in 2013 and has faced legal and regulatory challenges and opposition from environmental groups.