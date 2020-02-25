Murphy to unveil 3rd state budget in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is set to unveil his third state budget. The first-term governor on Tuesday will present the fiscal year 2021 spending plan before a joint meeting of the Democrat-led Legislature. Murphy and lawmakers face a constitutional requirement to enact a balanced budget by June 30, when the current year’s 38.7 billion spending plan expires. Murphy has said already that he plans to reintroduce an income tax hike on people earning more than $1 million, from 8.97% to 10.75%.