Probation officer admits sex assault of woman he supervised

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A former probation officer in New Jersey has admitted intimidating a woman he supervised on probation to have sex with him or she’d go back to jail. Henry Cirignano of Wall Township on Monday pleaded guilty to sexual assault by coercion and official misconduct. Monmouth County prosecutors say the 48-year-old threatened to create false probation violations unless the 23-year-old provided sexual favors to him between August 2016 and January 2019. Prosecutors also say Cirignano repeatedly lied to a drug court judge about why the woman failed to appear in court. Under terms of a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend Cirignano receive an 8-year prison sentence and have to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.