Forest fire near Appalachian Trail mostly contained

A forest fire burning through a popular hiking area that is crossed by the Appalachian Trail and a major interstate highway is almost completely contained. The fire began Sunday afternoon on Mount Tammany, a steep, rugged area of New Jersey’s Worthington State Forest and the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area on the New Jersey-Pennsylvania border. Fire officials say about 80 acres have burned overall, but no injuries have been reported. The cause hasn’t been determined. The blaze was about 95% contained by late Tuesday morning, but officials say it likely won’t be fully extinguished until expected rain showers pass through the area this week.