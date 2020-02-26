Man charged with arson, murder of woman missing after fire

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say the housemate of New Jersey woman missing since their home burned down last year has been indicted on murder, arson and other charges. Monmouth County prosecutors say a grand jury returned a 16-count indictment Tuesday against 49-year-old Ronald Teschner in the alleged murder of 65-year-old Jacqueline Terrulli. The victim went missing after the Sept. 12 blaze in the Ocean Township home. Authorities said they found Teschner the next day in Paterson, driving her SUV with her shotguns and jewelry inside. A call was made to Teschner’s public defender, who said earlier that his client maintains his innocence.