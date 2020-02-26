Murphy proposes $40.9B budget, boosting school, transit aid

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has unveiled a $40.9 billion budget for fiscal year 2021. The Democrat on Tuesday proposed boosting overall spending by more than 5% compared with the plan he put forward last year and once again raising marginal income tax rates on the wealthy. This is Murphy’s third state budget since he was sworn in in 2018. It calls for higher spending on education, transit and public pensions and would set aside $1.6 billion in surplus, up from $1.2 billion in the current year. Murphy cast the budget as a continuation of his campaign pledge to make the state “stronger and fairer,” though Republicans attack him for proposing tax increases, which they argue makes the state less affordable.