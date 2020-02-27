NJ bill would make beachgoers fasten umbrellas to the sand

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Beachgoers at the Jersey Shore would have to tether their beach umbrellas to the sand to prevent them from flying off and injuring people under a recently introduced bill. It would require beach umbrellas to be secured with an attachment that bores down into the sand, with tie-down straps or by using sandbags. The most common devices cost about $15. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, over 2,800 injuries caused by flying beach umbrellas were treated at U.S. emergency rooms between 2010 and 2018. Women were impaled by beach umbrellas in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, and Ocean City, Maryland, within a week of each other in 2018.