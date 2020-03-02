Cheerleader – Things We Regret

Cheerleader began in 2011 as an apartment-based recording project for childhood friends and Philadelphia transplants Joseph Haller and Chris Duran. After a series of well-received singles and EPs, they became a five-piece band, toured the US and UK, and released their debut album, The Sunshine of Your Youth. But according to Haller, that band now exists in name only. “Toward the end of 2016—right before the holidays—I had a call with the band, management, and our label and told them I was done. I had hit a wall, just physically and mentally exhausted, and I was at a point where I could not continue to tour.” Haller hung up thinking that was it—and it was, in a sense. What Haller just didn’t realize at the time is that it would lay the groundwork for a new chapter for the band and their eventual rebirth. After five months of inactivity, Haller began recording demos that pushed into dramatically new terrain—songs that were unsparingly honest and even bleak at times, in stark contrast to the innocent exuberance that characterized his earlier work. “These were not intended to be Cheerleader songs when I wrote them but were just songs that felt right and natural to me,” says Haller. It would wind up taking Haller and the band two full years to craft and record the songs that make up Almost Forever, and the album arrives nearly four years from the release of The Sunshine of Your Youth. Over that span, the band had its demo space shut down by the city and Haller had to part ways with founding member Chris Duran. “A lot has happened since the band formed in 2011 – people grow, people change, and priorities shift. It was in everyone’s best interest that we go our separate ways.” Haller, joined by Paul Impellizeri, Joshua Pannepacker, and Sean Donaghy, closely collaborated with Chris Coady (Beach House, Future Islands) at every step, recording and mixing at Panoramic Studio in Stinson Beach, California and Sunset Sound in Los Angeles.

