New York rail tunnel repairs could mean more rider headaches

NEW YORK (AP) — The news that Amtrak will ramp up repairs to its century-old Hudson River rail tunnel while a project to build a new tunnel languishes likely will translate into more headaches for already beleaguered commuters. U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao told a House subcommittee Thursday that the work needs to happen now instead of waiting for a new tunnel. The new tunnel could take up to 10 years to build and is currently mired in a funding dispute between two states and the federal government. Amtrak already does maintenance work on the tunnel’s two tubes on nights and weekends but says the additional work could require more service outages.