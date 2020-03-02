Results negative for person tested for novel coronavirus

FREEHOLD, NJ – Test results have come back negative for the individual being monitored for coronavirus in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Monmouth County Health Department, will continue to keep in constant communication with health officials.

“Again we would like to reiterate that it is important to have factual, up to date information about the coronavirus,” said Freeholder Deputy Director Kiley. “If you have questions, go directly to the CDC, the New Jersey Department of Health or the Monmouth County Health Department.”

The CDC has a “share the facts, stop fear” page which is quite useful in determining what is fact vs. fiction with regard to the coronavirus. It can be accessed at cdc.gov/coronavirus .

Timely and accurate information can also be found at www.nj.gov/health . Links to the CDC and New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) are posted to the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) webpage, www.visitmonmouth.com/health .

The MCHD, along with Monmouth County Office of Emergency Management (MCOEM), has been and will continue to actively monitor the evolving situation. In addition, they are reviewing and sharing the guidance that is being provided by the NJDOH and the CDC.

MCHD and OEM have taken some additional internal preparedness actions that include:

Participating in NJDOH and CDC information and guidance conference calls and webinars

Conducting collaborative meetings with the other public health agencies from within Monmouth County

Providing applicable CDC Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) guidance to municipal OEM and EMS

Reviewing applicable emergency plans and procedures, including the OEM-EMS Infectious Disease Response Plan

Please be assured that if and when this situation rises to the level that warrants additional proactive preparedness, response or mitigation actions, MCHD and OEM will act in accordance with our plans and take the appropriate actions.

It is also important to note that, to date, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Monmouth County or New Jersey. If someone is sick, they want to consider the likely hood that they have seasonal influenza as we are still in high flu activity in the state.

According to the NJDOH, at this time, testing for the virus that causes novel coronavirus will not be performed on individuals with mild illness who are not at high risk for the disease. For those individuals with mild illness, the NJDOH does not recommend that they seek medical attention. For those who have traveled to China or been exposed to people known to have novel coronavirus within the past 14 days and who have fever and symptoms such as cough, the Department recommends seeking medical attention. Individuals who fall into this category should call ahead before visiting the doctor’s office or emergency room to inform them about possible exposure and symptoms.

Residents are encouraged to call the NJDOH Hotline at 1-800-222-1222 if they have general questions about the coronavirus.

As with all illnesses, it is important to take steps to prevent the spread of germs: