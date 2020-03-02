Wayfaring sea turtles survived cold; now pneumonia threatens

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — A dozen sea turtles that nearly froze to death when they were too far north last fall as water temperatures abruptly plunged in New Jersey survived that ordeal but remain threatened by pneumonia. The nonprofit group Sea Turtle Recovery got the turtles through their initial medical crisis, with two needing CPR. But 11 went on to develop pneumonia, a common problem in turtles that survive so-called “cold-stunning” and one that could yet kill some of them. The turtles are being treated with medications, and their progress and conditions are checked daily in a hospital on the grounds of a turtle-themed zoo.