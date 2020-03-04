Murphy undergoing surgery to remove tumor on kidney

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will undergo surgery to remove what he has said is probably a cancerous tumor on his kidney. Murphy is having the surgery Wednesday in New York. Murphy’s office says Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will serve as acting governor “until further notice.” Murphy revealed that he had the tumor last month. Murphy, a Democrat, said in his recent budget address that he was overwhelmed and thankful for an outpouring of encouragement since news of the tumor became public.