No cases of virus in New Jersey, governor says

EWING, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state has no cases of the new coronavirus, Murphy, a Democrat, spoke Monday from a state police facility alongside Cabinet and other officials, including Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. Persichilli said one person in New Jersey is under investigation, but was not hospitalized and did not have a fever. Monday’s news conference was the governor’s latest update on the virus, which has resulted in a global death toll over 3,000, with the number of people infected topping 89,000.