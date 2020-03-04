Resident’s undercover video nabs suspected child predator

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey man faces luring charges after he was captured in an online child predator sting conducted by a private citizen. Phillip Stone was also charged Monday with attempted sexual assault. The charges came a day after a video was posted on YouTube that showed an exchange on a social media app in which the 33-year-old Lacey man tried to arrange a sexual encounter with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl. The “teen,” though, was a private citizen who later confronted and recorded Stone when he arrived at a Toms River site where the two planned to meet.